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Bwala’s Interview of Gargantuan Proportions 

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Over a week after the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, appeared on Al Jazeera’s ‘Head to Head’ programme anchored by Mehdi Hasan, the issue has continued to elicit a flurry of reactions in the polity.

No doubt Bwala who is always fond of attacking TV hosts in Nigeria, was thoroughly humbled and embarrassed by Hasan.

In the episode examining Tinubu’s administration under the theme “Nigeria: ‘Renewed Hope’ or ‘Hopelessness’?”, Hasan confronted Bwala with old quotes, clips, and statements from his time as an opposition figure aligned with former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar’s campaign.

The president’s aide explained his shift, noting he was in opposition at the time, where “the job of opposition was to oppose.”

Bwala’s appearance on the programme exposed a deeper governance challenge in Nigeria: A dissonance between rhetoric and results, and the prioritisation of loyalty over competence.

For many, the outcome went beyond a poor media performance; it became a spectacle. For a global audience, Nigeria’s governance was on display, and not in a flattering light. Instead of articulating strategy or defending policy with evidence, viewers saw deflection, political rhetoric, and attempts to recast past statements as “fake.”

 Confidence was mistaken for competence, and rhetoric substituted for accountability. This episode also reflected a broader pattern: Avoidance of substantive engagement. On questions of security, for instance, worsening conditions were framed as not “deteriorating” or as part of a global trend, sidestepping tangible challenges faced by citizens. Excuses replaced explanation, and spectacle overshadowed strategy.

For many who watched the interview, it was good that Bwala embarrassed himself in a foreign medium and not local media where he is fond of gaslighting hosts and bamboozling them with rhetoric after accusing them of being sponsored by the opposition. 

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