NUC Approves More Programmes For Newgate University Minna

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved additional courses and programmes to be offered by the Newgate University Minna Niger state.

Some of the programmes are Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Management, Accounting, Finance, Computer Science and Public Health.

Others are Master of Science with specialization in Information systems, Computer Security, Mobile Computing and Computer Networks.

The NUC, according to the Vice Chancellor, Professor Sadiq Yussuf, also approved MSC in Accounting, Public Health international Relations as well as MSC in Business Administration with specialization in Finance, Marketing, Human Resources and Entrepreneurship and Strategy.

Following the approval of the NUC Professor Sadiq Yussuf said the university will now offer PHD programmes in Computer Science, Public Health, Accounting, Management Studies and International Relations.

According to the Vice Chancellor, “The approval marks a major milestone in the academic growth and institutional development of the university”, adding that the approvals “reflects the confidence of the NUC in the quality of our academic staff, the adequacy of our facilities, the strength of our curricula and our readiness to deliver postgraduate education in accordance with national standards”.

The 6 year old institution with a student population of over 2000 undergraduate students enrolled in 14 programmes also boast of qualified academic staff for all its programmes.

Professor Sadiq Yussuf appreciated the support the institution received from the Niger state government, assuring that the university would continue to build on the enviable standards already achieved.