NDDC Sensitises Youths, Stakeholders on Community Ownership, Protection of Facilities 

Amby Uneze in Owerri

In a sustained bid to protect the facilities in the Niger Delta region, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) yesterday held a capacity building programme for stakeholders across the region, focusing on community ownership and protection of NDDC projects and infrastructures.

Addressing the participants at the opening ceremony held in Owerri, the Imo State capital, Executive Director, Corporate Services (EDCS) of NDDC, Ifedayo Abegunde, emphasised that the engagement is a deliberate step towards empowering communities to take ownership of NDDC projects, noting that such infrastructures belong to the communities and not the commission.

He highlighted the commission’s two-decade commitment to facilitating sustainable development in the region through infrastructure provision and youth development initiatives.

Abegunde noted that project sustainability is crucial, citing instances where setbacks have delayed progress and diminished returns on investments. He further noted that the commission is committed to strengthening engagement frameworks that empower communities to participate effectively in project ownership and protection.

Earlier, the State Director of NDDC, Barr. Patrick Obayelu, urged communities to take responsibility for protecting NDDC projects, encouraging youths to report any acts of vandalism in their areas.

According to him, the NDDC was established to bring development closer to the people of the region. Over the years, the Commission has executed several projects in our communities: roads, schools, health facilities, water schemes, electricity, and other critical infrastructure aimed at improving the quality of life of the people.

He said that the success and longevity of the projects depend not only on the government or the commission, but also on the active participation and protection by the communities where the projects are located.

“Development projects are not merely government properties; they are community assets. They belong to the people. When a road is constructed, it is the community that benefits. When a health centre is built, it is the mothers, children,, and families within the community that receive care. When water projects are installed, it is our homes that enjoy clean and safe water.

“For this reason, I urge every community in Imo State to embrace a strong spirit of ownership. Community ownership means seeing these projects as our collective property, safeguarding them against Vandalism, Misuse, or neglect. It also means taking responsibility for monitoring how these facilities are used and ensuring they serve their intended purposes,” he stated.

In his remarks, the Project Director, Ovie Mathias emphasised the need for a culture of ownership, citing examples of vandalised solar lights and urging communities to protect projects for future generations.

He told the participants that a monitoring team would be engaged to monitor most of the projects to safeguard them for the future.

While advising the stakeholders to, he also regretted that youths from their area contribute to abandonment of projects especially by demanding money from the contractors.

“I want to urge the youths from the communities to desist from demanding money from the contractors, era of collecting money is gone, they need quality projects, their actions have led to abandonment of projects,” Ovie said.

Theme of the program : “capacity building programme for stakeholders across NDDC region on community ownership and protection of NDDC projects” aims to strengthen partnerships between the commission and communities, ensuring sustainable development and project impact.

Participants expressed disappointment over some abandoned NDDC projects and appealed to the commission to engage the youths of the communities in terms of securing the projects.