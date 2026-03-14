Inside the Refurbishment of the 100-Year-Old Wasinmi Mosque by Alli-Balogun Descendants

Bennett Oghifo



Sheik Makanjuola Alli-Balogun (Alli-Oloko), was a man of means during his lifetime. He was blessed with money, power and influence. And almost a century after his demise, he remains in the spotlight. Loved, respected and celebrated, the love feels eternal, and today, generations born 93 years after his demise can hear his name and feel his impact.

On Sunday, March 8th, 2026, Alli-Oloko ‘resurrected’ in Lagos when his descendants under the Alli-Balogun Memorial Foundation mobilised resources and successfully refurbished their progenitor’s 100-year-old Alli Balogun Wasinmi Mosque in Lagos Island.

The re-opening of this masterpiece, boasting a modern architectural design, is a demonstration of urban regeneration, historical preservation, commitment to the Islamic faith, and a celebration of legacy.

The modern architecture of the mosque blends functional spaces for prayers with symbolic, artistic, and historical elements featuring domes, pillars, minarets, and courtyards. Talk about a mosque incorporating sustainable materials, glass, steel, and wood as modern designs while maintaining traditional, geometric and calligraphic ornamentation with sustainable values. Standing as an imposing edifice on Nnamid Azikiwe (formerly Victoria Street) is the newly refurbished Alli Balogun (Alli-Oloko) Wasinmi Mosque built in 1925 by a wealthy, religious leader, philanthropist and family man, Sheik Aliu Makanjuola Alli-Balogun.

Known for immense wealth, Islamic faith, and philanthropy, the Alli-Balogun family remains influential in Lagos and beyond, especially as a prominent, historical Lagos dynasty originating from the late 19th-century merchant and philanthropist, Sheikh Alli Makanjuola Balogun (Alli-Oloko) who lived between 1830 and 1933.

Born in 1830 to a Nupe Prince of Tapa ancestry and an Awori lady of Isale Eko extraction, Sheik Aliu Alli-Balogun was reputed to be one of the wealthiest in his era. A religious and affluent man, Alli-Balogun was renowned for his business acumen and opulent lifestyle and his humanitarian gestures touched many in his domain and beyond.

Based on his level of impact, it is not so surprising that nearly a century after his exit from the side of existence, he remains an iconic, revered and honoured personality, not just by his descendants but the entire Lagos Muslim community.

It was the reason Lagos Island stood still for Makanjuola Alli Oloko on Sunday, March 8th, 2026, when his descendants, led by the chairperson of the Alli-Balogun Memorial Foundation, converged for the reopening of the refurbished 100-year-old mosque built by the iconic figure.

Founded a century ago by their visionary Baba Alalubarika, as Sheik Makanjuola Alli-Balogun is also known, the excitement was palpable on the faces of many present, including distinguished Nigerian lawyer and elder statesman, Alhaji Lateef Femi Okunnu, SAN; Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat; former Lagos State governor, Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN; Senator Gbenga Ashafa and the who-is-who in Lagos Island, the Lagos Muslim community and others.

For them, it was not just a celebration of a legacy by a man who was infinitely passionate about his religion but who also fully devoted his resources to promoting community good.

Also among dignitaries at the ceremony were Prince Mosediq Adeniji Kazeem, Representative of the Oba of Lagos/Opeluwa of Lagos, Chief Lateef Aderibigbe Ajose; Great Grand-daughter of Alli-Balogun, Alhaja Lateefat Yoyinsola Makanjuola; her husband, Mr. Aderemi Makanjuola; and Chief Imam of Lagos State, Fadilatul-Shaikh, Engr. Sulaimon Oluwatoyin Abu-Nolla.

Others were Alhaji Rafiu Adisa Ebiti, Mr. Jamiu Alli-Balogun, Alhaji MonsurOmokehinde Alli Balogun, Chairman, Alli-Balogun Descendants Union; and Otunba Nurudeen Ojora, among others.

In his remarks, Hamzat said: “This is legacy. A house of worship for Muslims to pray in. And as our Imams have always told us, there are a few things that you can leave behind which will be your reward after death. This is one of them, may Almighty Allah grant Aljana Firdaus to him and all those that are supporting us today.

“Baba has done his own, and I am sure he has gotten the blessings of Almighty Allah. So, it’s for those of us who are here now to continue to pray in a good environment. So, we thank Almighty Allah that we are able to gather here today, and it reminds us as Muslims that we are at the forefront of great things in this state and we should not forget. We should never forget.

“And therefore, when you mention Lagos, we should not be behind. We must be at the forefront to say these are the things we have done to foster good relationships. When Mama was talking, she said some of the people who contributed are Christians. In our community, we don’t divide ourselves based on religion and may Almighty Allah continue to allow peace to reign in our state.”

Speaking at the event, the great-granddaughter of the deceased and wife of Mr. Aderemi Makanjuola, Chairman of Caverton Offshore Support Group, Mrs. Lateefat Yoyinsola Makanjuola, said she was overwhelmed with joy.

“It is pleasing to inherit such an edifice. A house of worship. This is a monument. I mean, you cannot quantify a building right in the heart of Lagos Island to be 100 years plus and nothing happened to it. When you look around the pillars, the structures that it holds, including the first floor, the minaret, it is fantastically unbelievable. “They are till intact. We just changed a few things. Initially, we thought it would take us a year or two because of the magnitude of repairs but we were able to do it under one year. This is a historic house of worship that has stood as a beacon of faith and unity for over 100 years. For us as a family, we are very proud to have something that has stood the test of time. 100 years is not a short period, and we believe that the edifice will stand for the next 100 years.”

In his message, Fashola said: “It is not just a mosque, it’s not just a building. It’s a very important piece of the history of Lagos in the pre-colonial era, and it should last beyond that, just as you have seen buildings last hundreds of years in other parts of the world. Instructive also, as the Management Committee and Board of Trustees told us, this was an initiative that was supported not just by Muslims but also by Christians.

And if you read the brochure and leaflet, you will see the history of Lagos in the colonial era, the pre-independence period, before the Treaty of Session, and the colonial administration’s ascension to the government of the Colony of Lagos, and so on. So there are lots of positives; you can see the beauty of the architecture of that time.

“So, instead of bringing it down, they actually refurbished it and preserved and restored it. These bring those beauties that show different architectural eras. This is urban renewal, urban regeneration, historical preservation, and so many more, and of course commitment to faith and Islamic Brotherhood.”

On his own, distinguished Nigerian lawyer and statesman, Okunnu, noted that there are lessons to be learnt regarding the event.

“I feel great and very happy for the descendants and their great-grandchildren who have done this. May Allah reward them abundantly. The lessons learnt here is that what is in your pockets is not yours. Give generously and always assist the poor.”

Also, speaking, Senator Gbenga Ashafa congratulated Mrs. Makanjuola for the honour done to one of her forebears. “I congratulate my sister, Mrs. Yoyinsola Makanjuola, for calling all of us to witness this. To the children and grandchildren of Aunty Yoyinsola, you have something coming, and that is remembering Islam when they have long gone by, establishing your own stamp too, maybe through this same mosque or through another mosque.”

According to the chairman of Crescent Bearers, Mr. Dele Martins, the event represents a true testament to excellence. “It is indeed a true testament to excellence. You cannot be in here and not have a feel of being in the Al-Haram Mosque in Mecca, and I think those who designed it were trying in their own little way to replicate that Masjid.”

Otunba Nurudeen Ojora, Chairman Alli-Balogun Descendants Union, echoed the same sentiments by stating: “We’re happy. We thank God that we are part of that history now. A hundred years and still counting, this mosque is here. Under the support of our Chairperson, our sister, and the Iyadini, Alhaja Lateefat Yoyinsola Makanjuola.”

Another great grand-daughter, Mrs. Lola Ogunbambi, who acts as Secretary of the foundation, added: “We are immensely blessed because the pool of funds that we got was a blessing and then the turnout of dignitaries for the event was overwhelming. You can imagine that Alhaji Okunnu came at his age.”

Also speaking, one of the great-grandchildren of the Sheik Alli-Balogun, Mr. Rotimi Makanjuola, said: “It is so wonderful to be here, looking at the legacy that has been preserved, that mum has worked very hard to carry on from her grandfather. It is very impressive, looking at the details. In many areas of Lagos, you find that, unfortunately, historical buildings are simply torn down when they’re falling apart and it’s so important to imbibe this culture of maintaining our heritage and keeping it for generations to come.”