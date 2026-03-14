Bitget Signals Next Phase of Exchanges With TradFi Integration

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Bitget, the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has introduced a major structural upgrade to its trading interface, elevating traditional financial assets such as stocks, commodities, and forex into a standalone product category alongside crypto trading.

The update reflects a broader shift in how exchanges are evolving as crypto infrastructure increasingly supports global financial markets.

Across the industry, exchanges have begun adding traditional assets to their platforms, including equities, indices, and precious metals. While this trend signals growing maturity in digital asset markets, many platforms continue to treat traditional assets as secondary features within crypto-focused trading environments. Bitget’s latest update takes a different approach by restructuring the platform to give traditional financial products equal prominence. The platform now separates crypto trading and traditional asset trading into distinct core navigation sections, enabling users to access each market through dedicated interfaces tailored to their trading behaviors and risk profiles.

The change reflects the growing convergence between digital assets and traditional finance. While the global crypto market currently represents roughly $2.4 trillion in value, traditional financial markets span nearly $900 trillion across equities, commodities, foreign exchange, and other instruments. As tokenization technologies and real-world asset (RWA) infrastructure mature, an increasing share of traditional financial activity is expected to move onto blockchain-based settlement layers.

“Crypto infrastructure is gradually becoming the settlement layer for global financial markets,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget.

“The future of exchanges will not be defined by whether they offer crypto or traditional assets, but by how effectively they integrate both. Our goal with this update was to move beyond simply listing traditional products and instead build an environment where crypto and TradFi can operate as equal components of a unified trading ecosystem.”

The platform update follows a series of product expansions introduced by Bitget over the past year. The exchange first integrated on-chain trading capabilities, followed by the launch of tokenized stock perpetual contracts. In late 2025, Bitget introduced contracts for difference (CFD) trading, allowing users to access global markets such as equities, commodities, and forex using stablecoin-based settlement.

Bitget has also expanded its real-world asset infrastructure through partnerships, including Ondo, enabling trading access to more than 200 tokenized assets, including U.S. stocks and ETFs. These developments collectively laid the groundwork for the platform’s new interface structure. Under the updated design, crypto spot and derivatives trading are consolidated within a single “Trade” tab, while traditional financial products, including CFDs, stock perpetual contracts, and tokenized equities, are accessible through a dedicated TradFi tab placed directly alongside it in the main navigation.

According to Bitget, “the structural change reflects how modern traders increasingly manage portfolios across multiple asset classes rather than identifying strictly as crypto or stock traders. The new layout aims to simplify navigation while giving traditional financial products greater visibility and strategic importance within the platform. The update also aligns with Bitget’s broader Universal Exchange (UEX) strategy, which focuses on bringing crypto-native assets, tokenized securities, and traditional markets into a single trading infrastructure.

“Industry projections suggest that as tokenized equities, stablecoin liquidity, and on-chain settlement mature, a significant share of global stock trading could eventually move through blockchain-based rails. By 2030, estimates suggest that between 20% and 40% of global equity trading could route through crypto-native infrastructure. Within this environment, Bitget positions its Universal Exchange framework as a platform designed to support this convergence at scale.

“As markets evolve, the distinction between crypto and traditional finance becomes less meaningful to users,” Gracy Chen added. “The next phase of exchange infrastructure will be defined by platforms that allow assets from both worlds to coexist seamlessly within a single trading environment.”

The latest update marks a foundational step in Bitget’s long-term strategy to support cross-asset trading as tokenized financial markets continue to expand.