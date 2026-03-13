PDP Can Never Die, Wabara Declares

• Flags-off membership e-registration in Abia

• Party mulls reconciliation with Wike’s faction

• Abia chapter urges Ikpeazu to help Nigerians access green energy, others from Spain

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Boniface Okoro in Umuahia





Former President of the Senate and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT) Chairman, Senator Adolphus Wabara, has assured members of the party nationwide and Nigerians that the party will not die.

Addressing rising fears about the fate of PDP, which had been weakened by long, drawn-out internal leadership squabbles, Wabara declared that PDP will not die, as it had been repositioned for future electoral victories.

Flagging off the party’s online membership registration in Umuahia, Abia State, he said serious efforts were ongoing to resolve issues bedevilling the party.

The event also featured a stakeholders’ meeting and inauguration of Local Government Caretaker Committee leadership of the Kabiru Tanimu Turaki-led National Working Committee (NWC).

Overwhelmed by the turnout of party faithful at the event, Wabara declared, “the PDP can never die.”

He commended the Abia PDP Caretaker Committee Chairman, Hon. Ikpegbu Emeka-Yellow, for demonstrating leadership capacity within less than a month in office and advised him and his team to avoid mistakes of the past by doing away with godfatherism.

The PDP BoT chairman emphasised that efforts at rebuilding the party would yield quicker and greater dividends when the leaders ensured equal opportunities for all members. He urged members across the state to register en masse.

PDP Considers Peace with Wike’s Faction

PDP, yesterday, re-emphasised its position on seeking reconciliation within the party and fielding candidates to all the offices in the 2027 general election, including presidency. National Publicity Secretary of PDP, Ini Ememobong, said this while providing updates on moves being made to reconcile the warring factions in the opposition party.

That came barely 24 hours after the Nyesom Wike faction fixed presidential primaries for May 25, while also saying it was not averse to reconciliation.

However, one of the major hurdles before the pro-posed reconciliation is the fact that the Wike faction is already sold on President Bola Tinubu’s re-election, while the party’s mainstream is determined to field a candidate for the presidential election.

Speaking on Arise News’ the Morning Show, Ememobong expressed optimism that a common ground could be negotiated but also insisted that PDP would provide candidates at all levels in the coming election.

When told that reconciliation might seem delusional at this point going by the factors in play, he said, “Truth is that both hope and delusion are human emotions, and at the end of the day, it is the result that determines which was hope and which was delusion.

“So I can assure you that we may not endorse the president. You see what we are doing now is, when you are a leader, you are listening to the people you are leading. In the circumstance that we are, we are delegates of power and we are listening to the delegators who delegated the power to us to act.

“And at this point, the delegators of power have said, look, can we at least get to the table? When parties come to the table, you come with your reducible minimums. If there must be peace, one of the terms of the agreement we are going to take will be that we will field candidates at all points.

“And about presidential candidates, we will provide a viable candidate. We are going [to the negotiation table] with an open mind for reconciliation, but that reconciliation must keep us as an opposition party.”

He explained that one of the irreducible minimum was that PDP would not die and must be on the ballot in the coming elections.

Ememobong explained that soon the party led by Turaki in consultation with other stakeholders would release names of those that will negotiate and reconcile with the Wike faction.

Abia PDP Urges Ikpeazu to Help Nigerians Access Green Energy, Others from Spain

PDP in Abia State tasked Nigeria’s Ambassador to Spain, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, to deploy his wealth of experience and knowledge to advance bilateral initiatives between Nigeria and Spain.

In a congratulatory message by Abia PDP loyal to Wike, the party particularly urged Ikpeazu to help Nigerians and its institutions to access green energy from his country of posting.

“The appointment of Dr. Ikpeazu to Spain is also expected to fast track and boost mutual exchanges of educational scholarships, housing and real estate investment and development between the two countries,” said the state PDP Publicity Secretary, Chief Jude Udeachara, in a statement made available to newsmen in Umuahia.

Udeachara stated, “Dr Okezie Ikpeazu would help Nigeria and Nigeria’s institutions to access cheaper and alternative sources of regular electricity which Spain is noted for. He did same for Abia State while he was governor, ensuring regular power supplies to Aba residents through two private energy providers, Geometrics and the Ariaria IPP gas turbine power providers.”