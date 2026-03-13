ECCIMA: 37th Enugu Trade Fair to Focus on Strengthening SMEs for Global Competitiveness

Gideon Arinze in Enugu





The 37th edition of the Enugu International Trade Fair will focus on strengthening Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to compete globally, organisers have said.

The President of the Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA), Nnayelugo Onyemelukwe, disclosed this yesterday while addressing a press briefing ahead of the event scheduled to hold from March 21 to 30, 2026 in Enugu.

According to him, the theme of this year’s fair is “Empowering MSMEs for Global Competitiveness,” with a strong emphasis on supporting them to develop into globally competitive brands.

Onyemelukwe said that the chamber had made appreciable progress in preparations to ensure the success of the fair and provide value for all stakeholders.

He noted that a thriving economy driven by free enterprise is essential for sustaining democracy, stressing the need for governments at all levels to prioritise policies that support business growth and industrial development.

“Unlocking Nigeria’s industrial potential requires harnessing both the oil and non-oil sectors of the economy to strengthen value chains and promote sustainable economic growth,” he said.

Onyemelukwe expressed optimism that the 37th edition of the fair would be successful despite prevailing economic challenges, noting that the chamber had already received several enquiries and expressions of interest from corporate organisations and institutions.

“Some companies have begun constructing exhibition stands and branding their spaces, indicating strong participation in the upcoming fair,” he said, adding that the event would also highlight opportunities in agriculture, particularly commercial farming, as part of efforts to boost job creation, food security and value-chain development through agro-processing and agro-allied industries.