ADC Gains Ground as Tambuwal, Seven Other Senators Defect to Opposition Party

• More lawmakers follow suit in House of Reps as Atiku’s son resigns from PDP

•Senate gives Abaribe seven days to justify defection from APGA or lose seat

• Says he must produce proof of expulsion

Chuks Okocha, Adedayo Akinwale and Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





At a stirring plenary that underscored the deepening crisis within Nigeria’s opposition parties, 10 senators announced their defection to African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) instantly altering the balance within the minority bloc and positioning ADC as the new main opposition platform in the senate.

Those who moved to ADC included former Sokoto State Governor and ex-Speaker of the House of Representatives, Senator Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto South), and Senator Victor Umeh (Anambra Central).

Others were also Senator Tony Nwoye (Anambra North); Senator Lawal Adamu Usman (Kaduna Central); Senator Mohammed Ogoshi Onawo (Nasarawa South); Senator Augustine Akobundu (Abia Central); Senator Ireti Kingibe (FCT); and Senator Binos Yaroe (Adamawa South).

The letter by Senator Seriake Dickson (Bayelsa West), who recently left Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), a party he founded, was also read at plenary.

Most of the defectors cited deep internal crisis, leadership disputes, and persistent litigations within their former parties as reasons for their decision.

Tambuwal, in the letter announcing his resignation from PDP, lamented what he described as prolonged internal divisions that had eroded the cohesion of the once-dominant opposition party.

“The persistent internal crisis, leadership disagreements, litigations and divisions within the party at various levels have made it increasingly difficult for me to continue my active participation and commitment as a member of the Peoples Democratic Party,” he wrote.

Similarly, Kingibe blamed her exit from Labour Party (LP) on unresolved leadership conflicts.

“This decision has become inevitable due to the protracted and seemingly irreconcilable crisis within the Labour Party,” she said.

However, the senate, yesterday, gave Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, from Abia South, seven days to justify his defection from All Progressives Grand Alli-ance (APGA) or risk losing his seat, a treatment totally different from what was extended to others.

But what began as a routine announcement of defections quickly turned into a constitutional showdown when lawmakers challenged the legality of Abaribe’s move from APGA.

The tension-filled exchange forced Senate President Godswill Akpabio to issue an ultimatum to the outspoken Abia lawmaker, saying he must produce evidence within one week to prove that he was expelled from APGA, or risk losing his seat in the National Assembly.

The dramatic developments unfolded shortly after Akpabio read letters from the defecting senators during plenary.

The seemingly calm atmosphere in the chamber shifted abruptly when Abaribe’s defection letter was read.

Unlike others who cited divisions within their parties as justification for defecting, Abaribe made no such claim regarding APGA, an omission that immediately drew attention on the floor.

Sensing a constitutional breach, senators quickly invoked Section 68(1)(g) of the 1999 Constitution, which stipulates that a legislator must vacate his seat if he defects from the political party that sponsored his election unless the party was divided.

Acting on the directive of the senate president, Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin (Kano North) scrutinised the letters of defection and raised a strong objection to Abaribe’s move.

“Mr President, having examined the letters forwarded to you and read on the floor, I observed that one of the parties, APGA, from which Senator Abaribe defected is not engulfed in any crisis or division at the national level.

“Abaribe’s defection, as clearly stated in Section 68(1)(g) of the constitution, is against the provisions of the law and warrants appropriate action regarding the Abia South senatorial seat,” he said.

The intervention triggered murmurs across the chamber and ignited a spirited debate among senators over the constitutional implications of the defection.

Responding, Abaribe rose to defend his action, insisting that his case was unique because he had already been expelled from APGA months earlier.

The Abia South ranking senator said, “I am a lawyer. This section of the constitution does not address a situation where a person is sacked from his party. I was sacked from APGA in September 2025 and I have the letter here.”

But the claim failed to immediately convince the senate leadership.

It was at this point that Akpabio pointed out that the senate had not received any official documentation confirming the alleged expulsion.

“You have confirmed that you are not leaving because of division but because you claim to have been sacked. The senate is not aware of that. We don’t have evidence before us,” he said.

Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (Ekiti Central), further complicated the matter by arguing that if Abaribe was truly expelled from his party, the constitution might still require him to vacate his seat.

According to him, Section 68(1)(b) could equally apply if circumstances arose that would ordinarily disqualify a lawmaker from contesting an election.

Following intense consultations, Akpabio ruled that the senate would give Abaribe one week to submit documentary evidence proving that APGA, indeed, expelled him.

The senate president said, “Let us give Senator Abaribe one week to produce evidence of his dismissal. If such evidence is not provided, the senate will take further action in line with the constitution.”

Despite the uproar, the defections significantly altered the configuration of opposition forces in the senate.

With nine members now in its fold, ADC overtook PDP, which had been reduced to seven senators, to become the leading opposition party in the chamber.

However, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) still maintained a commanding dominance with 87 of the 109 seats, ensuring it retained the numbers required to pass legislation and shape the senate’s agenda.

Three seats – Nasarawa North, Enugu North and Rivers South East – remain vacant following the deaths of the senators who previously occupied them.

Thursday’s dramatic session might signal the beginning of a broader realignment within Nigeria’s opposition politics ahead of the next electoral cycle.

12 Lawmakers Defect to ADC, APC

Twelve members of House of Representatives announced their defection from PDP, LP, and Young Progressives Party (YPP) to APC and ADC.

The lawmakers, whose defections were announced on the floor of the House by Deputy Speaker, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, at plenary, cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their defection.

Hon. James Barka, Hon. Laori Bitrus, Hon. Zakaria Nyampa, Hon. Kobis Thimnu, Hon. Midala Balami from Borno State, and Hon. Mohammed Bargaja from Sokoto State defected from PDP to APC.

Hon. Peter Uzokwe moved from YPP to ADC, while Hon. Afam Ogene, Hon. Peter Aniekwe and Hon. Lilian Obageli Orogbu defected from LP to ADC.

Similarly, Hon. Jessey Okei Onakalusi from Lagos State and Hon. Murphy Omoruyi Osaro from Edo State moved from LP to ADC.

Atiku’s Son, Adamu Abubakar, Quits PDP

Adamu Atiku Abubakar, son of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, resigned his membership of PDP with immediate effect. This was contained in a resignation letter dated March 4, 2026, and addressed to Chairman of PDP in Jada 1 Ward.

Abubakar announced his decision to step down from the party, expressing appreciation to the ward leadership and members for their support over the years.

He said, in his resignation letter to the ward chairman of Jada Jada Ward 1,, “I hereby formally resign my membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at Jada 1 Ward with immediate effect.”

He thanked the party for the opportunity to serve and requested that his resignation be communicated to the appropriate authorities.

He added, “I sincerely appreciate the opportunity to have served and the support extended to me by the ward leadership and members over the years.

“Kindly accept this as my official notice and communicate same to the appropriate authorities.”

He did not disclose the party he was going next.