Venite University Matriculates Over 400 Students

*Prof. Aremu takes oath of office

By Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

Venite University, Iloro-Ekiti, has formally admitted over 400 newly enrolled students across its various faculties during its third matriculation ceremony for the 2026 academic session, an event that also featured the investiture of the institution’s second substantive Vice-Chancellor, Professor Charity Aremu.

The colourful ceremony, held at the university’s main campus in Iloro-Ekiti, attracted members of the Governing Council, management staff, parents, guardians and well-wishers who gathered to witness the formal induction of the students into the institution’s academic community.

The university’s 2,000-capacity auditorium was filled to capacity as dignitaries and guests thronged the campus for the occasion, reflecting the growing interest and confidence in the institution.

In her address, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Aremu, urged the newly admitted students to remain focused on their academic pursuits and shun activities capable of tarnishing the reputation of the institution, particularly cultism and other social vices.

She also highlighted the progress recorded by the university within a short period, noting that the institution is committed to attaining global recognition through quality teaching, innovation and character development.

“Our major goal at Venite University is to attain global recognition within the shortest possible time. We are not just interested in graduating students, but in moulding young minds who will become problem-solvers and assets to society.

“We are training individuals who will create jobs rather than become job seekers after graduation,” she said.

The Vice-Chancellor further explained that the university has adopted a largely digital operational system aimed at equipping students with the technological skills required to thrive in the modern world.

Administering the matriculation oath, the Pro-Chancellor, Professor Olabisi Aina, advised the students to uphold discipline in both character and learning in order to achieve academic excellence.

He assured the students that the institution provides a conducive learning environment supported by experienced lecturers, urging them to take full advantage of the opportunities available to them.

“No student should fail. With the conducive learning environment and the availability of sound lecturers, you are all bound to excel,” he said.

The matriculating students subsequently took the oath of allegiance, pledging to abide by the university’s rules and regulations while upholding the values of discipline, integrity and academic excellence.

The ceremony also featured a brief investiture session during which Professor Charity Aremu was formally confirmed and decorated as the second substantive Vice-Chancellor of Venite University by the Pro-Chancellor, Professor Olabisi Aina.

Following her confirmation, the Vice-Chancellor reaffirmed the university’s commitment to delivering quality education, promoting innovative research and building strong moral character among students.

She added that the institution remains focused on nurturing future leaders capable of contributing meaningfully to national development.

The ceremony marked another milestone in the university’s steady growth and expanding academic community.