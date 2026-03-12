Nigeria Receives Long-Acting Injectable Lenacapavir for HIV Prevention

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





The National AIDS, Viral Hepatitis and STIs Control Programme (NASCP), an agency of the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare (FMOHSW) has confirmed the arrival of Long-Acting Injectable Lenacapavir (LEN) for pre-exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) in Nigeria.

A statement by the Coordinator of NASCP, Dr. Adebobola Bashorun, said the drug was received on Tuesday.

It said that the procurement of HIV drug was approved by the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, and facilitated by the Global Fund.

“This represents a major advancement in the country’s HIV prevention efforts and further strengthens Nigeria’s commitment to expanding innovative HIV prevention options.

“The introduction of Lenacapavir for PrEP marks a significant step towards broadening the range of prevention choices available to individuals at risk of HIV infection,” it said

NASCP said that as a long-acting injectable option, LEN PrEP has the potential to improve adherence and expand access to effective HIV prevention services for populations that may face challenges with daily oral prevention options.

“The arrival of LEN PrEP reflects Nigeria’s continued dedication to leveraging innovation and evidence-based interventions to accelerate progress toward epidemic control.

“By expanding prevention options and strengthening service delivery, the country is taking decisive steps to reduce new HIV infections and improve health outcomes for communities across Nigeria.

“NASCP, in collaboration with partners and stakeholders, will work to ensure the safe introduction, strategic deployment, and effective integration of Lenacapavir into the national HIV prevention options. The rollout will support ongoing efforts to increase access to prevention services while reinforcing Nigeria’s broader HIV response.

“NASCP remains committed to advancing equitable access to HIV prevention, testing, treatment, and care services. The arrival of Long-Acting Injectable Lenacapavir is a clear demonstration of Nigeria’s resolve to scale up innovative solutions and strengthen the fight against HIV,” it said.