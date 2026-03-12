Group Unveils 3,000 Greenhouses to Boost Agricultural Prosperity, Food Security

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Youth Ablaze Empowerment Initiative, in collaboration with the wives’ associations of military and other security agencies, has launched an empowerment programme for families of military and security personnel, unveiling 3,000 greenhouses aimed at boosting agricultural prosperity, enhancing food security and promoting financial independence among beneficiaries.

The initiative was announced during the Silent Heroes Coterie 2026, convened by the organisation at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre in Abuja.

Speaking at the event, the convener of the initiative, Dr Faith Eches, also unveiled a scholarship scheme for 30,000 children and dependants of serving military personnel and fallen heroes.

According to him, recognition of the sacrifices made by members of the armed forces must be supported with concrete empowerment programmes.

“Recognition alone is not enough. Appreciation must be backed with tangible empowerment. That is why the Hero for Heroes Initiative has designed long-term, sustainable programmes aimed at securing the future of the families of both fallen and living heroes,” he said.

Eches explained that the programme includes the establishment of 3,000 greenhouses to enable benefiting families adopt modern agricultural production systems, allowing them to produce food throughout the year while generating sustainable income.

He also announced plans for 3,000 palm plantations, describing them as long-term economic assets capable of providing income for decades and strengthening financial stability for participating families.

In addition, the initiative will provide 30,000 scholarships for children and dependants of military personnel, alongside entrepreneurship training, business development support and empowerment resources for thousands of wives, children and dependants to help them build sustainable livelihoods.

“Through these programmes, we are sending a clear message: Nigeria remembers, Nigeria appreciates and Nigeria will invest in the future of the families of her heroes,” he added.

Eches stressed that nations that fail to remember the sacrifices of their heroes risk losing the spirit that sustains their progress, while those that honour their heroes build a culture of patriotism, courage and service that inspires future generations.

In her keynote address, retired veteran broadcaster Hussaina Akila Bangshika called for the establishment of dedicated trauma support centres for widows of fallen heroes.

She emphasised the urgent need for psychological, emotional and social support for families who have lost loved ones in the line of duty.

Bangshika noted that many widows continue to face grief, trauma and economic hardship after the loss of their spouses, stressing the importance of counselling services, rehabilitation programmes and welfare support to help them rebuild their lives.

She urged the federal and state governments, as well as civil society organisations, to collaborate in establishing specialised centres across the country.

Also speaking, renowned Nigerian health journalist and public health advocate, Moji Makanjuola, said no widow should suffer for the sacrifices made by her husband, urging the government to increase investment in the welfare of families of fallen heroes.

Chairman of the organising committee, Lieutenant Commander Ibrahim Babainna (rtd), noted that a nation that seeks to inspire future generations must remember and honour the courage of those who served.