Google Rolls Out Local Language Support for AI Search

Google has expanded language support for its AI Search features, AI Overviews and AI Mode, to include Yorùbá and Hausa. The update allows speakers of both Nigerian languages to utilise AI-powered Search experiences in their mother tongue for quick summaries and conversational exploration. The expansion is part of a broader effort to make Artificial Intelligence (AI) more inclusive across the continent, with support now extending to a total of 13 Africanlanguages.

Giving details of the local language update, Communications & Public Affairs Manager, West Africa, Google, Mr. Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, said: “Building a truly global Search goes far beyond translation — it requires a nuanced understanding of local information. With the advanced multimodal and reasoning capabilities of our custom version of Gemini in Search, we’ve made huge strides in language understanding, so our most advanced AI search capabilities are locally relevant and useful in each new language we support.”

The 13 languages now supported across Africa include Afrikaans, Akan, Amharic, Hausa, Kinyarwanda, Afaan Oromoo, Somali, Sesotho, Kiswahili, Setswana, Wolof, Yorùbá, and isiZulu.