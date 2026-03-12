  • Thursday, 12th March, 2026

Firm Launches Africa’s First AI Grant Intelligence Platform

Grant Master, a Nigeria-based grant intelligence company, has launched Grant Wizard, an AI-powered platform designed to help African non-profits, startups, and social enterprises discover funding opportunities and generate grant proposals in minutes.

The platform aims to address one of the biggest barriers organisations across Africa face in accessing grant funding: the time, cost, and complexity involved in preparing competitive applications.

CEO and Co-founder of Grant Master, Olugbenga Ogunbowale, said: “Across Africa, we see incredible ideas and impactful organisations that struggle to access funding simply because the grant application process is complex and resource-intensive. Grant Wizard was built to simplify that process by combining artificial intelligence with the methodology we have developed through years of supporting grant applicants.”

CEO of Crop2Cash, Michael Ogundare, said: “Access to the right grant intelligence can make a significant difference for growing organizations. Tools like Grant Wizard can help more African founders and nonprofits compete effectively for global funding.”

