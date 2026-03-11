Young Jonn Set for Abuja Easter Concert

Iyke Bede

Afrobeats singer and producer Young Jonn will headline a live concert in Abuja on April 5, with the show scheduled to hold at the THISDAY Dome as part of the Easter weekend entertainment line-up in the Federal Capital Territory.

Billed as ‘Young Jonn Live in Abuja’, the concert is expected to see the artist perform some of his popular songs, including ‘Xtra Cool’, ‘Dada’ and ‘Aquafina’, alongside his recent single ‘LaLaLa’ featuring Rema from his album ‘Blue Disco’.

Widely recognised for the hit ‘Jiggy Forever’, Young Jonn first rose to prominence as a music producer, working behind the scenes on several notable records before transitioning into a recording career that has produced chart-performing singles and projects across Africa.

The Abuja concert is being produced by Apitainment, an events company that has organised several nightlife and live entertainment experiences in the capital.

Speaking on the upcoming show, the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Adewunmi Gabriels, said the concert reflects a broader effort to connect Abuja audiences with some of the continent’s leading music performers.

“Young Jonn is one of the most exciting performers in Afrobeats today, and Abuja has an incredibly passionate music community. With Young Jonn Live in Abuja, we’re creating a night that brings fans closer to the energy, the music, and the culture in a truly memorable way,” he said