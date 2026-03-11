Wakama Pledges D’Tigress Will Continue to Make Nigerians Proud as Team Battles Colombia

Duro Ikhazuagbe

As seven-time African champions, Nigeria’s D’Tigress open their FIBA Women’s World Cup Qualification tournament against Colombia in Lyon-Villeurbanne, France today, Head Coach of the team, Rena Wakama, has pledged the readiness of the ladies to continue to make the country proud.

The 2024 Olympic Games quarterfinalists are pooled alongside Colombia, Korea, Philippines, host France and Germany in the qualifiers. After the opening game with Colombia today, D’Tigress will next battle Korea before the other fixtures.

Speaking ahead of the opening game yesterday, Wakama said from France that the girls’ preparations for the qualifiers have been great.

“Our preparations have been intense, and this tournament here in Lyon, is an important part of that process. It gives us the opportunity to test ourselves against strong competition and evaluate where we’re as a team.

“The players have shown great commitment, discipline and hunger, so I believe we’re moving in the right direction as we prepare for the World Cup in Germany,” she remarked.

Going into the tournament in Lyon, France, the roster for the final 12 players, represents a mix of experience, youth and dynamism, and which she described as a balanced team.

“What’s different this time is the balance we have within the squad. We have a strong core of experienced players who understands the expectations and the culture of D’Tigress, and at the same time, we’ve integrated some younger talents who bring fresh energy and competitiveness.

“Tactically, we’re also evolving, that’s focusing on faster transitions, stronger defensive communication, and better team chemistry,” she noted.

While acknowledging the huge expectations of the millions of Nigerians home and in the diaspora ahead the FIBA Women’s World Cup qualifiers, the highly-rated female basketball coach, Wakama remarked that her girls are ready, proud to represent Nigeria and play the game they love.

“With everything going on in the world today, we are proud to have the opportunity to play the game we love. The World Cup qualifiers is the only professional women’s basketball games being played and televised in the world this week.

“Representing Nigeria means a lot to every player on this roster, and we want to make our supporters proud. They will see a team that fights for every possession, plays unselfish basketball, and never gives up. Our goal is to compete strongly, showcase the growth of Nigerian women’s basketball, and continue building on the legacy of D’Tigress on the global stage,” she said confidently.

The FIBA World Cup qualifiers are scheduled to hold between from March 11 to March 17, 2026, while the tournament proper will hold in Berlin, Germany from September 4 to 13, 2026.