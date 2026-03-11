  • Wednesday, 11th March, 2026

Wakama Pledges D’Tigress Will Continue to Make Nigerians Proud as Team Battles Colombia

Featured | 6 seconds ago
LILLE, FRANCE - JULY 29: Ezinne Kalu #23 of Team Nigeria speaks to head coach Rena Wakama during the Women's Group Phase - B match between Team Nigeria and Team Australia on day three of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade Pierre Mauroy on July 29, 2024 in Lille, France. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

LILLE, FRANCE - JULY 29: Ezinne Kalu #23 of Team Nigeria speaks to head coach Rena Wakama during the Women's Group Phase - B match between Team Nigeria and Team Australia on day three of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade Pierre Mauroy on July 29, 2024 in Lille, France. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Duro Ikhazuagbe

As seven-time African champions, Nigeria’s D’Tigress open their FIBA Women’s World Cup Qualification tournament against Colombia in Lyon-Villeurbanne, France today, Head Coach of the team, Rena Wakama, has pledged the readiness of the ladies to continue to make the country proud.

The 2024 Olympic Games quarterfinalists are pooled alongside  Colombia, Korea, Philippines, host France and Germany in the qualifiers. After the opening game with Colombia today, D’Tigress will next battle Korea before the other fixtures.

Speaking ahead of the opening game yesterday, Wakama said from France that the girls’ preparations for the qualifiers have been great.

“Our preparations have been intense, and this tournament here in Lyon, is an important part of that process. It gives us the opportunity to test ourselves against strong competition and evaluate where we’re as a team.

“The players have shown great commitment, discipline and hunger, so I believe we’re moving in the right direction as we prepare for the World Cup in Germany,” she remarked. 

Going into the tournament in Lyon, France, the roster for the final 12 players, represents a mix of experience, youth and dynamism, and which she described as a balanced team. 

“What’s different this time is the balance we have within the squad. We have a strong core of experienced players who understands the expectations and the culture of D’Tigress, and at the same time, we’ve integrated some younger talents who bring fresh energy and competitiveness. 

“Tactically, we’re also evolving, that’s focusing on faster transitions, stronger defensive communication, and better team chemistry,” she noted.

While acknowledging the huge expectations of the millions of Nigerians home and in the diaspora ahead the FIBA Women’s World Cup qualifiers, the highly-rated female basketball coach, Wakama remarked that her girls are ready, proud to represent Nigeria and play the game they love.

“With everything going on in the world today, we are proud to have the opportunity to play the game we love. The World Cup qualifiers is the only professional women’s basketball games being played and televised in the world this week. 

“Representing Nigeria means a lot to every player on this roster, and we want to make our supporters proud. They will see a team that fights for every possession, plays unselfish basketball, and never gives up. Our goal is to compete strongly, showcase the growth of Nigerian women’s basketball, and continue building on the legacy of D’Tigress on the global stage,” she said confidently. 

The FIBA World Cup qualifiers are scheduled to hold between from March 11  to March 17, 2026, while the tournament proper will hold in Berlin, Germany from September 4 to 13, 2026.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.