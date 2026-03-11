Stakeholders Seek Stronger Youth Engagement to Promote Peace, Religious Freedom in Plateau

Stakeholders from government institutions, security agencies, civil society organisations and community youth groups have called for stronger youth participation in peacebuilding efforts as part of strategies to promote Freedom of Religion or Belief (FoRB) and prevent emerging conflicts in Plateau and Benue States.

The call was made during a multi stakeholder policy dialogue held on Monday at the Crest Research and Development Institute (CRADI) complex in Jos under the Youth of Faith for Peace: Advancing Freedom of Religion or Belief in Nigeria’s Middle Belt (YouthFoRB) project, sponsored by the Foreign, Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO).

Participants at the dialogue examined emerging conflict indicators across communities and discussed measures to prevent local tensions from escalating into wider ethnic or religious confrontations.

Representatives from three focus communities — Angwan Rukuba, Bulbula and Gamajigo in Jos North and Bassa Local Government Areas — presented findings from youth-led interfaith hub conflict assessments carried out in their communities.

The assessments identified several early warning indicators that could threaten social cohesion if left unaddressed.

Among the issues highlighted were rising cases of rape and gender-based violence, school dropouts, the proliferation of illegal pharmacies encouraging drug abuse, activities linked to the Sara Suka group, threats and incitement among youth groups, hate speech, pickpocketing and increasing alcohol consumption among young people.

Participants noted that while many of these issues may appear isolated, they could contribute to deeper tensions and undermine community stability when ignored.

Following the presentations, stakeholders were divided into community-based groups to examine the root causes of the challenges identified and propose practical solutions. The groups also explored ways of strengthening collaboration among community leaders, security agencies, civil society organizations and youth groups.

Discussions focused on identifying key stakeholders responsible for addressing the issues, available community resources and concrete actions required to reduce risks and promote peaceful coexistence.

Another major focus of the dialogue was the need to prevent local disputes from escalating into broader ethnic or religious conflicts. Participants emphasized the importance of early warning mechanisms, inclusive dialogue and sustained engagement among stakeholders to manage emerging tensions.

At the end of the deliberations, representatives from the three communities developed community-specific action plans outlining steps for addressing identified challenges, the actors responsible for implementation and timelines for action.

The YouthFoRB project, implemented by Crest Research and Development Institute (CRADI), which commenced in January 2026, in partnership with the Dialogue, Reconciliation, and Peace Centre(DREP Centre), aims to strengthen youth-led peacebuilding initiatives and promote religious tolerance across communities in Nigeria’s Middle Belt.

Participants at the dialogue expressed optimism that stronger collaboration among stakeholders and increased youth engagement would help reinforce peaceful coexistence and prevent the escalation of conflicts within the affected communities.

