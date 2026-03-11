Smarting from Appeal Court Ruling, PDP Mulls Reconciliation, Lays Down Conditions

• Declares party won’t die, will never be APC’s appendage

•Holds BoT meeting yesterday, another today

•Let’s bury the hatchet, stop litigations to enable party vie in 2027 polls, says Saraki

•Wabara: we need to find solution

•Makinde: weeping may continue all night but joy comes in the morning

•Akpoti-Uduaghan urges PDP leaders to end litigations, rebuild party ahead of 2027

•Banigo quits party for APC, backs Tinubu

Still smarting from the outcome of the recent Court of Appeal judgement, which nullified its national conven-tion held last year in Ibadan, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has indicated interest in reconciliation, but with clear conditions.

The reconciliation with the faction of the party loyal to Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, ultimately aimed to find a lasting solution to the leadership crisis plaguing PDP.

Briefing newsmen after the expanded Board of Trustees (BoT) meeting, PDP National Publicity Secretary, Ini Emeombong, said, “First and foremost, the PDP must not die. We are open to reconciliation.

“The PDP must be on the ballot for all the elections from the presidential to senators, House of Representatives, and governors. The party must be on the ballot

“The PDP must not be an appendage to any ruling party. These were some of the sentiments expressed at the extended BoT before it adjourned to commence Wednesday morning.”

Emeombong explained that PDP under the leadership of Tanimu Turaki was disposed to reconciliation.

On whether the party will meet the digital e-registration deadline as contained in the 2026 Electoral Act, he said, “We will meet the deadline. So far, we have more than two million members that have registered across boards.”

He added that the expanded BoT meeting would commence discussion on the way forward today

Saraki: Let’s Bury the Hatchet, Stop Litigations to Enable Party Vie in 2027 Polls

Former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, appealed to all leaders and stakeholders in PDP to stop fighting, accept the Court of Appeal verdict, and move towards holding a fresh national convention that would comply with all Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) guidelines.

Saraki, in his reaction to Monday’s judgement, said it was time for introspection and to see the appeal court decision as an end to all litigations.

In a statement by his Media aide, Yusuf Olaniyanu, Saraki said, “My own position is that the Court of Appeal has ruled. However, with the revised timetable by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), it is obvious that there is no time to wait for the Supreme Court decision.

“Otherwise, we will not meet the deadlines for completing the process of nominating candidates.

‘’Also, uncertainty will continue to hang over the validity of the tickets issued to those nominated on the PDP platform. If our motive is to see that we do not jeopardise the chances of our numerous members who want to contest elections on our platform, then this consideration should be the priority of all of us in the party.”

Saraki said, “One of the key essentials of a political party is to provide a platform for candidates seeking to serve the people by contesting elections. We should not defeat this purpose. It is for these reasons that I believe the only option open to all of us is to end all litigation and work with the arrangements that are on the ground for holding a national convention within the INEC timetable.”

He said, “From the beginning, some of us have warned and advised about the dangers of travelling this route. We know that it will only imperil the party. However, since we have found ourselves here, our focus should be on how to get back on the path of full recovery, stability, and progress.

“I know that at this stage, egos have been bruised. However, the difference between an ordinary man and a statesman, between a person and a patriot, between a follower and a leader is the ability to rise above the din and ignore personal interests to serve the larger common interests and public good.

‘’Thus, some leaders of the party who did not get what they desired from the courts should now consider the bigger interest of the PDP in the 2027 elections and beyond. This is a more noble, dignified, and responsible position to adopt than to embark on a journey that leads to nowhere.”

The former senate president stated, “My concern is how to save and preserve this great party for the benefit of the numerous members who have hinged their aspirations on the PDP platform. There are many Nigerians in the grassroots who have been investing their time and resources in mobilising support for the party because they want to contest elections on the PDP platform.

“These are members who want to contest elections into the Houses of Assembly, House of Representatives, Senate, Governorship, and the presidency.

“Feuding leaders should not allow their ego and personal differences to jeopardise, undermine, and defeat the aspirations of these honest, devoted and committed party members by depriving them of the opportunity to subject themselves to the verdict of the electorate. That is what these leaders will be doing if anybody continues with the litigation.”

He explained, “The only viable option open to all of us is to sit down, discuss, and work towards holding an all-inclusive national convention at a time that will comply with INEC guidelines.

“What should be paramount to all of us is to adopt a give-and-take attitude that will ensure we accommodate all interests in the election of officers at the national convention. We should let the sleeping dog lie peacefully. There is really no time for continuous bickering and grandstanding.”

Wabara: We Need to Find Solution

Chairman of PDP BoT, Senator Adolphus Wabara, yesterday, told members of the board that solution must be found to the judgement of the Court of Appeal against the national convention of the party.

Wabara said while addressing the expanded meeting of the BoT, ‘’We need to find a solution. We need to talk to the judgement. In fact, the board considers the judgement an order for the party to begin again.

‘’An order for the party to begin again. We are more, we respect the law. So this is an opportunity for us to begin again. And that’s why we are all here.’’

Referring to the opening prayers before the commencement of the BoT meeting, Wabara said, ‘’When Iyom Josephine Anenih prayed for us, she said we should just forget about our personal interests and think about the party.

“Before I came in here this afternoon, I, as an Igbo man, I made contacts with the father of this party, who is late, Alex Ekwueme, and he said he’s very proud of what we are doing and that we should continue to fight.

‘’Having said so, it’s not a day of speech making. It’s a day that we have to be very serious with the decisions we are going to arrive at. As we’ve always done with the board, we obey the constitution. We must work in accordance with the constitution. And you can never go wrong if you abide by the constitution and the rule of law.’’

Wabara urged that the meeting should be brief, alleging that the whole idea was to edge PDP out. ‘’But we will find our way, if we have an open mind. We should, in these meetings, keep an open mind and see how we can get ourselves back on track,’’ he stated.

However, despite the reports of reconciliation within PDP, two separate BoT meetings were scheduled.

The BoT first met yesterday, Tuesday, at Bauchi State Government lodge in Asokoro, at 3pm.

However, a counter BoT meeting of those loyal to the FCT minister, under the chairmanship of Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, was scheduled for today, Wednesday, at 1, Sabo Ago Street, LifeCamp, Abuja, at 2 pm.

The Wabara BoT is loyal to Turaki, whose national convention was annulled by the Court of Appeal Monday in Abuja

THISDAY gathered that Wabara’s objective was to discuss the way forward for the party. But in a counter notice, Wike-led BoT fixed its own meeting for today.

Consequently, the national caretaker committee of Wike’s faction said it remained the legitimate and authentic leadership organ of the party.

The committee announced that the party would hold a national convention at the velodrome of the MKO Abiola national stadium between March 28 and 29 in Abuja.

That was disclosed by Hon. Abdulrahman Mohammed, who addressed a press conference on the outcome of the Court of Appeal judgement.

Mohammed stated, ‘’I want to make it clear at this time that the National Caretaker Working Committee remains the only national leadership recognized by the law and the party. The National Caretaker Working Committee is the only legitimate body that can present a candidate in the build-up to 2027 general elections.

‘’As such, I urge all stakeholders, party leaders, party members and supporters to rally around the National Caretaker Working Committee as we prepare to approach activities towards the 2027 general elec-tion.”

Akpoti-Uduaghan Urges PDP Leaders to End Litigations, Rebuild Party Ahead of 2027

Kogi-born PDP senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, called on party leaders and stakeholders to urgently close ranks and end internal legal battles threatening the party’s future.

In a statement in Abuja, Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central, urged PDP leaders to treat the recent appellate court verdict on the party’s national convention as an opportunity for reconciliation and rebuilding ahead of the 2027 general election.

She said the party must move beyond the cycle of litigations that had trailed its internal processes and focus on restoring unity and strengthening internal democracy.

“The Court of Appeal has spoken, and as a democratic party that believes in the rule of law, we must now shift our focus from litigation to reconciliation and rebuilding,” she said.

According to Akpoti-Uduaghan, prolonged legal disputes can undermine the aspirations of grassroots politicians preparing to contest elections on the PDP platform.

She warned that continued disagreements among party leaders risked frustrating the ambitions of party members aspiring to contest seats in state assemblies, the National Assembly, governorship offices, and even the presidency.

“Our members across the grassroots — those aspiring to serve in state Houses of Assembly, House of Representatives, Senate, governorship positions and the presidency – must not become casualties of prolonged disagreements among leaders,” she said.

Banigo Quits PDP for APC, Backs Tinubu

Despite new moves by the PDP leadership towards reconciliation following the appeal court judgement, Senator Ipalibo Banigo, the senator for Rivers West Senatorial District, defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Banigo also declared that President Bola Tinubu “deserves all our support” to complete ongoing reforms.

The defection came amid renewed calls within PDP for reconciliation and unity following the recent judgement of the Court of Appeal on the party’s national convention dispute.

Banigo’s letter was read during plenary by President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, marking another exit from the opposition party as internal divisions and litigations continue to rattle its leadership structure.

Speaking with journalists shortly after the announcement, Banigo said her decision to leave PDP followed extensive consultation with constituents and political stakeholders in Rivers West.

She cited the lingering leadership crisis, internal divisions, and protracted litigations within PDP as major reasons for abandoning the party.

According to her, the ruling APC provides a more stable political platform for advancing both her legislative agenda and the development interests of her constituency.

Banigo stated in the letter, “I write to formally inform my distinguished colleagues of my decision to defect from the PDP and subsequently join the APC.

“This decision follows extensive consultations with my constituents, political associates and critical stakeholders across my senatorial district.

“Given the prevailing internal divisions, protracted leadership disputes, and ongoing litigations within the PDP which have adversely affected cohesion, I am convinced that the APC offers a more stable and progressive platform.”