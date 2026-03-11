  • Wednesday, 11th March, 2026

Rotary Club Abuja Sapphire Inaugurates Projects in FCT Schools

Education | 9 seconds ago

Rotary Club of Abuja Sapphire has inaugurated community projects built and donated to public  schools in Damangaza, a community in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The President of Rotary Club Abuja Sapphire, Dr Pat Ifeanyi Oramah, who spoke at the ceremony, said, “By building a six-unit toilet facility at the junior secondary school and renovating the four-unit facility at the primary school, we are restoring dignity, improving hygiene, and creating a safer learning environment for our children.

“Also, by equipping these classrooms with 60 two-in-one desks, we are telling every child here that they matter, that their education matters, and that their comfort and focus in the classroom matter, because they are our hope.”

Oramah described education and sanitation as powerful foundations for economic development, saying  that the projects are meant to secure their long-term impact in the communities.

He thanked the various partners on the project and urged the pupils and staff of the school to make the most of the opportunity presented by the projects.

The District Governor of Rotary for the North Central, Dame Joy Okoro, described the three-in-one projects donated by Abuja Sapphire as the best donation made by  Rotary Club International to the community.

She said the club had done Rotary International proud with the projects, adding that the vital amenities would greatly improve students’ welfare and the hygiene of the entire Damangaza community.

The Chairman of the Universal Basic Education Board, FCT, Mrs Florence Wenegieme, thanked Rotary Club Abuja Sapphire for partnering with the Ministry of the Federal Capital Territory to improve the welfare of its citizenry and promote all-inclusive development.

