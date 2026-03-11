NSW Secretariat Partners NCS to Sensitise Top Officials in Lagos

Ahead of the phase one launch of the National Single Window (NSW) scheduled for 27th March, 2026, the secretariat commenced a major sensitization drive for Nigeria Custom Service (NCS) in Lagos. The NSW landmark trade facilitation platform gained further momentum as key stakeholders within the Nigeria Customs Service gathered for a sensitization session at the Customs Training College Ikeja.

The engagement brought together senior officers and operational personnel of the Customs Service to deepen understanding of the National Single Window initiative and its role in transforming Nigeria’s trade ecosystem. Speaking during the session, the Director of the National Single Window project, Tola Fakolade, clarified misconceptions surrounding the initiative. He emphasized that the NSW platform is designed strictly to facilitate trade and streamline processes across government agencies involved in import and export operations.

According to Fakolade, the platform will not encroach on the statutory revenue functions of any agency.

Also speaking at the event, the Deputy Comptroller-General of the NCS, O.A. Adebakin, highlighted the strategic importance of the platform for Nigeria’s global trade competitiveness.

Adebakin noted that the National Single Window would significantly enhance operational efficiency within Customs while improving Nigeria’s standing in international trade circles.

She stated that by digitising and harmonizing trade-related procedures, the platform would help position Nigeria more favorably in the global trading environment.

“The National Single Window will improve the image of Nigeria in the committee of nations as it relates to trade. It will simplify processes, reduce delays, and strengthen transparency within the system,” Adebakin said.