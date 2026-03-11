Nigerian Army to Train More Doctors to Boost Medical Support for Troops

Linus Aleke in Abuja





The Nigerian Army has unveiled plans to train more medical doctors in specialised fields as part of efforts to strengthen medical support for troops and improve the quality of healthcare services available to personnel across its formations.

The initiative, according to the Army, is expected to enhance its ability to effectively manage both combat-related injuries and routine medical needs, particularly for troops deployed in various operational theatres.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu, disclosed this during a bilateral meeting with the Chief of the South African Army, Lieutenant General Lawrence Khulekani Mbatha.

He explained the Nigerian Army was exploring opportunities to train additional doctors in specialised areas through collaboration with South African military health institutions.

Shaibu noted the proposed training would focus on critical medical fields such as forensic pathology and trauma-related critical care, which are essential in managing injuries sustained during military operations.

“These are opportunities that we will bring to the table and also opportunities that we would like to explore in South Africa,” he said.

“Other areas that we can look forward to include training for our medical personnel in South African military health services and institutions. Currently we are looking forward to avenues to train additional doctors in critical areas like forensic pathology as well as critical care, especially relating to trauma injuries.”

He explained the initiative forms part of broader military cooperation between Nigeria and South Africa, particularly in the areas of training, knowledge exchange and capacity building.

Details of the collaboration, he added, would be refined through continued engagements between the two armies.

Shaibu further noted that the Nigerian Army is simultaneously expanding its aviation programme and exploring opportunities to train its pilots in South Africa in order to strengthen its operational capabilities.

According to him, the Army hopes to leverage the South African Army’s strong aviation establishment as it continues to develop its own aviation wing.

“The issue of the Nigerian Army aviation is very important to us. Currently we are building our army aviation and would like to leverage opportunities available to train our pilots in South Africa,” he said, adding the programme is expected to grow significantly in the coming years.

The COAS emphasised that such collaborations are crucial as Nigeria continues to confront terrorism and insurgency, particularly in the North-east, where most operations are conducted through joint task forces that require strong international partnerships and interoperability.

He also disclosed that both countries already maintain military exchange programmes, with Nigerian officers undergoing training in South African institutions while South African officers attend courses in Nigeria.

Shaibu said a Nigerian Army officer is currently studying at the South African Defence College, while a South African female officer is participating in a course at the Army War College in Nigeria.

He further identified areas for deeper cooperation between the two armies, including cyber warfare, aviation training and medical services.

Nigeria, he added, could also offer training for South African personnel in counter-terrorism and counter-improvised explosive device operations at the Nigerian Army School of Infantry and the Nigerian Army School of Mechanical Engineering.

On his part, Mbatha said his visit provided an opportunity for the South African Army to study Nigeria’s operational experience in combating terrorism and other asymmetric threats.

He acknowledged the Nigerian Army’s extensive battlefield experience and expressed interest in learning from its training and operational strategies, particularly in countering the use of improvised explosive devices in insurgent warfare.

Both leaders also explored prospects for expanding technical cooperation between their armies in specialised areas, including aviation.