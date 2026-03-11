NIA DG Celebrates Women at International Women’s Day

Ebere Nwoji

The Director General, Nigeria Insurers Association (NIA), Mrs Bola Odukale, has congratulated all women in insurance profession and across the globe in this year’s International Women’s Day.

Odukale, said in this year’s edition, her office had joined other organisations to celebrate the extraordinary women whose dedication, professionalism, and resilience have been instrumental in shaping and advancing the insurance industry over the years.

She informed such women that their ability to balance responsibilities in the home while excelling in their professional endeavours was a testament to their strength, commitment, and unwavering determination.

“In the face of challenges that women often encounter in the workplace and society, you have continued to rise, breaking barriers, dismantling stereotypes, and demonstrating that excellence transcends gender. Your contributions have not only strengthened the insurance industry but have also inspired a new generation of women to pursue leadership and impact with confidence”, she stated.

She said, as insurance industry navigates the ongoing recapitalisation process, this year’s theme, “Give to Gain,” resonates strongly with the journey ahead as she encouraged insurance women practitioners to continue to give their best through innovation, dedication, leadership, and collaboration— so that the industry might fully reap the benefits of recapitalisation, ensuring sustainable growth and greater economic impact for our nation.