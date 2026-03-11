Interior, Information Ministries Forge Partnership

• Spotlight key reforms in passport, security, identity services

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





Ministry of Interior has strengthened its collaboration with Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation to improve public awareness of key government reforms in passport services, border security, identity management, and national safety.

The engagement took place during a high-level visit by Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, to Ministry of Interior, where he was received by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

Tunji-Ojo, while welcoming the delegation, highlighted the critical need for coordinated communication to ensure Nigerians were fully informed about government achievements under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Tunji-Ojo stated that Ministry of Interior oversaw key agencies, including Nigerian Immigration Service, Federal Fire Service, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nigerian Correctional Service, and National Identity Management Commission.

He described the last two and a half years as a period of transformative reforms across the agencies, resulting in significant improvements in service delivery, security, and citizen engagement.

Among the ministry’s notable achievements Tunji-Ojo highlighted were the rapid clearance of over 204,000 pending passport applications, the introduction of contactless passport renewals for Nigerians abroad, and the establishment of Nigeria’s first centralised passport personalisation centre in Abuja.

He also pointed to advanced border management technologies, including the deployment of Advanced Passenger Information (API) and Passenger Name Record (PNR) systems, and the introduction of electronic immigration gates at major airports.

In the area of identity management, Tunji-Ojo announced that over 130 million Nigerians had been enrolled in the National Identity Database, while the launch of ECOWAS National Biometric Identity Card now facilitated regional travel within West Africa without passports.

The minister further highlighted correctional reforms, skills development for inmates, the construction of a National Fire Academy, and deployment of Mining Marshals to protect critical mining sites.

Tunji-Ojo emphasised that the reforms required strong public communication, and urged the information ministry to collaborate on a coordinated strategy to ensure accurate and timely dissemination of information to Nigerians and the international community.

In his response, Idris commended Ministry of Interior for the remarkable reforms, stressing that consistent government messaging on security and development initiatives would boost Nigeria’s international image and attract foreign investment.

He also announced that Nigeria would host the World Public Relations Forum later this year in partnership with Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), a move expected to bring many global communication experts to the country.

Both ministers agreed to deepen collaboration in strategic communication to ensure that government achievements and reforms under the Renewed Hope Agenda were widely publicised and accessible to Nigerians.

Tunji-Ojo reaffirmed his ministry’s commitment to sustaining reforms that translated into tangible benefits for citizens.

The partnership signalled a renewed focus on transparency, institutional reform, and enhanced citizen engagement, positioning Nigeria to showcase its progress on governance, security, and development to both domestic and international audiences.