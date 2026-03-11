Gen. Laka: IEDs Still Major Threat to Counter-Terrorism Operations in North-East

Linus Aleke in Abuja

Improvised explosive devices (IEDs) remain one of the most potent threats to personnel involved in counter-terrorism operations, particularly in Nigeria’s North-East, the National Coordinator of the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), Office of the National Security Adviser, Major General Adamu Laka, has said.

Speaking at the Counter-Improvised Explosive Devices Baseline Assessment Workshop in Abuja, Laka highlighted that beyond causing tragic loss of life and injuries, IED attacks have disrupted agricultural and economic activities, restricted humanitarian access, displaced communities, and undermined investor confidence in affected areas.

He noted that these effects extend far beyond the immediate theatre of operations, impacting the stability and recovery of communities nationwide.

“It is in recognition of this threat that the National Counter Terrorism Strategy prioritised the development of a National Counter-Improvised Explosive Devices Strategy,” Laka said.

Guided by the Lomé Recommendations of the Global Counter-Terrorism Forum, the Centre has been collaborating with international partners to develop a coordinated framework that strengthens national capacity to counter the evolving use of IEDs by terrorist groups.

The workshop, co-organised with the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) and the British High Commission, represents a timely step toward enhancing Nigeria’s national response to this persistent threat.

Mr Edwin Faigmane of United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS), explained that the UN works to mitigate IED threats to personnel, civilians, and infrastructure, aligning training with international standards.

He noted that the programme, initiated in 2024, included operational assessments of Nigerian police EOD and IED capabilities and training of the Nigeria Police Force and Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps to deliver risk education in hard-to-reach areas.

British High Commission representative Annup Uyes emphasised the importance of participant input in improving counter-IED measures, while Corps Commander, Engineering, Nigerian Army, Major General Shamsideen Shafaru, stressed that countering IEDs requires a unified, intelligence-driven, capability-focused approach, as no single organisation can address the challenge alone.

“By examining existing capabilities, training, and coordination mechanisms, we can identify gaps, enhance synergy, and optimise collective strengths,” he said.