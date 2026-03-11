FG, ICRC Collaborate to Raise Awareness on Gunshot Victims’ Rights

The Federal Government has said it will collaborate with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to educate Nigerians about the law protecting victims of gunshot injuries.

The Director-General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, said in Abuja on Wednesday that the agency would enlighten Nigerians on government policies, programmes and promote national ethics.

Issa-Onilu, represented by NOA’s Director of Health and Social Care, Dr Femi Ayiola, said the collaboration with ICRC aimed to inform citizens about the Compulsory Treatment and Care for Victims of Gunshot Act, passed in 2017.

He explained that many people had died due to delayed medical care following gunshot injuries, often because health facilities required police reports before treatment, which slowed emergency response.

Issa-Onilu said the government intended to prevent such delays and ensured citizens across Nigeria were aware of the law, allowing victims immediate access to care at hospitals or health facilities.

He added that NOA would work with relevant agencies to ensure that no one was denied emergency medical care in the event of gunshot injuries.

The Deputy Head of Delegation at ICRC, Mr James Matthews, said gunshot victims across Nigeria still experienced delays in accessing life-saving treatment, often due to limited awareness of the 2017 law.

Matthews said the law guaranteed emergency medical treatment without delay and without requiring prior police clearance, and the partnership would raise public understanding of those provisions.

He explained that through the collaboration, ICRC and NOA would conduct nationwide sensitisation on protecting healthcare services and the importance of timely access to emergency care.

Matthews added that combining ICRC’s humanitarian expertise with NOA’s national communication and community outreach networks would strengthen awareness, encourage responsible behaviour, and ultimately save lives.

He stressed that while the law was a crucial step in protecting gunshot victims’ rights, more work was needed to ensure its effective implementation and that victims received necessary care.(NAN)

