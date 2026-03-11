El-Rufai Remains in ICPC’s Custody Till March 19

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Former Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, may remain in custody of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) till March 19, 2026, pending his arraignment on corruption charges or release on administrative bail.

This is sequel to an order of court directing the anti-corruption agency to continue to keep him in custody over investigation of corruption allegations.

The ICPC had on February 18, arrested El-Rufai, with the view of interrogating him on series of petitions lodged against him at the commission.

His arrest was immediate after his release from the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), which had on February 16, taken the former governor and chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to custody over similar corruption allegations.

After his arrest on February 18, the ICPC had the following day obtained a remand order for 14 days, which expired on March 5, 2026.

However, the refusal of El-Rufai to “cooperate” with investigators of the commission within the duration of the first remand order may have necessitated the request for another remand order, which would now expire on March 19, 2026.

By this time, it is believed that the commission would have concluded its investigation and either file charges against the former governor or grant him administrative bail.

Besides, the anti-corruption agencies, the Department of State Services (DSS) is seeking the prosecution of El-Rufai over alleged wiretapping of the communications of the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

El-Rufai’s arraignment at the Federal High Court, Abuja was stalled last week due to his detention by the ICPC.

THISDAY learnt that Magistrate Okechukwu John Akweke of a Magistrate Court in Bwari, Abuja had on March 5, renewed the earlier one of February 19, approving the detention of El-Rufai for another 14 days, pending the conclusion of investigations.

The extension of the remand order was sequel to an application brought and argued by ICPC’s lawyer, Osuobeni Akponimisingha.

The lawyer had specifically sought for, “an order of this Honourable Court issuing a remand warrant against the Respondent (NASIR AHMAD EL-RUFAI) in favour of the Applicant i.e. Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to detain the Respondent (NASIR AHMAD EL-RUFAI) in its custody for another fourteen (14) days pending conclusion of investigation activities on allegations of Money Laundering/abuse of office”.

In a short ruling, the magistrate ordered that: Application granted as prayed.

“That the applicant i.e. the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission ICPC is hereby ordered to re-detain the respondent (NASIR AHMAD EL-RUFAI) for additional 14 days to enable the commission conclude investigation activities”.

Security officials had attempted to arrest El-Rufai last month upon his return from Egypt, over alleged corruption and abuse of office during his administration as Kaduna State governor between 2015 and 2023.

The former stalwart of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had entered into murky waters since his defection from the APC to the ADC, a platform of coalition opposition, determined to wrest power from the President Bola Tinubu-led government.

Meanwhile, El-Rufai has accused the NSA of being behind his ordeals, accusing Ribadu of importing poisonous substances into the country.

The ICPC however disagreed, claiming that it found wiretapping equipment connected with espionage activities at the Abuja residence of the former governor recently.

Once corruption charges are filed against El-Rufai, he would be the second staunch ally of former President Muhammadu Buhari to be facing money laundering and cyberstalking charges.

The Federal Government had recently arraigned a former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), on money laundering and terrorism financing charge.