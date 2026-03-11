Caverton Showcases Operational Excellence, Receives Army War College Course 10

Oluchi Chibuzor

Caverton Offshore Support Group has reiterated its commitment to operational excellence and value-addition to key sectors of Nigeria’s economy, such as aviation, oil and gas, sports, agriculture, among others.

Speaking during the visit of participants of the Army War College Nigeria Course 10, 2026 to Caverton, the company stressed its willingness to partner with the Nigerian Army and other important military, civil and private organisations the latest innovation in aviation and technology.

Welcoming the delegation of senior officers including officers from South Africa and Cameroon, the Chief Operating Officer of the company, Rotimi Makanjuola, provided a detailed presentation of the company’s operations, highlighting its growing role as a leading indigenous aviation and offshore logistics provider in West Africa.

According to him, the importance of the facility located nearby the international wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, is that the simulators help in the training of pilots being prepared to man aircraft and helicopters.

He said, “Training is important and nothing beats having a facility on ground for the training of pilots. Everybody likes to travel but we have to think of the country first and with this simulator here, obviously, with the aircraft and helicopters coming in already, you need pilots and you also need to have those that will be back-ups. You can imagine having to send all those people out to different places around the world for their training, the cost, the foreign exchange losses and the man hours. This helps to save a lot of time, a lot of money, and it also builds our capacity as a country.”

On the challenges the company faces in Nigeria, Makanjuola said in certain cases, what Nigeria requires are not laws but the implementation of existing laws and policies.

The senior Army officers visited Caverton Aviation Training Center (Flight Simulator Center), the only certified simulator centre in Africa with AW139 Simulator, AW109 Simulator as well as the Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) unit, among others.

According to the COO, countries like Ivory Coast, Mozambique and Republic of Benin have worked with Caverton in the past while the economy’s base in Cameroon has been operational for over 10 years. Officials who acted as tour guides added that the company has had clients from far and near, Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Air Force, other African countries including Senegal and even India.

Addressing the delegation, Brigadier-General Olakunle Olayinka emphasised that the Army War College’s study tours are designed to expose senior military officers to strategic sectors of the national economy. According to him, engagements with companies like Caverton provide participants with valuable insights into how private sector innovation contributes to national development and operational capability.

Similarly, Brigadier-General Bala Fakandu highlighted the importance of collaboration between military institutions and indigenous industries. He noted that understanding the capabilities of local aviation operators is particularly relevant in an era where national security increasingly intersects with technological infrastructure, logistics support, and rapid response capabilities.

The visit also included guided tours of Caverton’s operational facilities, including its training centre, flight operations centre, and unmanned aerial vehicle laboratory. Participants were exposed to simulation technologies, aircraft maintenance procedures, and drone innovations designed to support agriculture and other sectors.