APC Protocol Sub-Committee Holds Inaugural Meeting Ahead of 2026 National Convention

The Protocol Sub-Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2026 National Convention on Tuesday held its inaugural meeting, marking the official start of preparations for the party’s upcoming convention.

The meeting was chaired by the Governor of Cross River State, Senator Bassey Otu, with the Secretary of the committee, Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination, Hadiza Bala Usman, in attendance, alongside key members including the Minister of State for the FCT, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud Bunkure; Minister of Steel Development, Prince Shuaibu Abubakar Audu; Hon. Jimi Benson, among others.

At the meeting, the committee discussed its terms of reference, which will guide the execution of its mandate. These include managing official courtesy and precedence, coordinating invitations and RSVPs, and developing and implementing seating arrangements for the convention to ensure smooth protocol operations.

Following the meeting, the committee conducted an inspection of Eagle Square, the venue of the 2026 National Convention, to assess logistical and protocol arrangements and ensure readiness for the event.

After the site inspection, the committee paid a courtesy visit to the Chairman of the APC National Convention Planning Committee, Aminu Bello Masari, at his residence to brief him on the outcomes of their inaugural session and provide updates on the committee’s preparatory plans.

The Protocol Sub-Committee has also established specialized groups within the committee, designed to focus on key areas of their mandate, ensuring that all protocol responsibilities for the 2026 National Convention are executed efficiently and professionally.