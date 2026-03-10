Tinubu Mourns Ex-Super Eagles Coach, Adegboye Onigbinde

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has sympathised with the family and associates of renowned football administrator and former Super Eagles head coach, High Chief Festus Adegboye Onigbinde, who passed away on Monday at the age of 88.

The President, in a release issued on Tuesday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, extended his condolences to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), the National Sports Commission (NSC), professional colleagues and fans of the administrator who distinguished himself as the first indigenous coach of the Super Eagles in 1982.

Tinubu commended the contributions of the Modakeke, Ile-Ife high chief to the development of grassroots football and to the strengthening of football administration in Nigeria.

The President acknowledged the historic leadership of Chief Onigbinde, who guided the Super Eagles to the finals of the Africa Cup of Nations in 1984.

Tinubu stated that the accomplished football manager will be remembered for his discipline, integrity, foresight, and passion for the round-leather game.

The President prayed for the repose of the departed and comfort for his family.