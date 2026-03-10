Stock Market Sustains Upward Momentum as Benchmark Index Crosses 197,000bpts 

Kayode Tokede

The stock market section of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) commenced the new week on a positive, crossing the 197,000 basis points on investors demand for Aradel Holdings Plc and 25others.

As observed by THISDAY, Aradel Holdings, among other listed Oil & Gas companies, recorded a significant increase following the increase in crude oil prices fueled by an escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

With Aradel Holdings gaining 3.05 per cent and Oando Plc appreciating by 9.97 per cent, the NGX All-Share Index advanced by 0.12 per cent or 228.83 basis points to close at 197,196.98basis points from 196,968.15 basis points the stock market closed for trading last week.

This brings the NGX ASI Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date returns to +2.3per cent and +26.7per cent, respectively.

Consequently, the market capitalisation closed at N126.584 trillion, representing an increase of 0.11per cent or N146.87 billion from N126.44 trillion the stock market opened for trading this week.

Sectoral performance was mixed as the NGX Oil & Gas Index gained 2.1 per cent and NGX Consumer Goods Index appreciated by 0.6 per cent, while the NGX Insurance Index declined by 3.1per cent and NGX Banking dropped by one per cent. In addition, the NGX IIndustrial Goods index closed flat.

As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was negative (0.6x), as 26 stocks gained relative to 41 losers.

Conoil led the gainer’s chat when its stock price appreciated by 10 per cent to close at N185.90 per share, followed by Legend Internet Plc that gained 10 per cent to close at N7.04 per share. The stock price of Omatek also advanced by 10 per cent to N2.42 per share.

On the losers chart, Alex dropped by 10 per cent to close at N13.95 per share and SCOA posted a 9.9 per cent decline to close at N30.95 per share on NGX.

RT Briscoe with a decline of 9.87 per cent N10.87 per share joined the top three losers.

The total volume traded increased by 32.6per cent to 762.53 million units, valued at N31.23 billion, and exchanged in 86,488 deals. Access Corp was the most traded stock by volume at 48.27 million units, while Aradel was the most traded stock by value at N5.07 billion.

Responding to the market performance this week, analysts at Coronation Research in a report stated that it expected the stock market performance this week to remain positive, supported by the prevailing bullish sentiment, with a portfolio well positioned in fundamentally strong names while tactically capturing emerging market-driven opportunities.

Analysts at Cordros Research explained that it expected cautious trading as investors lock in gains from recent market advances while closely monitoring geopolitical developments.

“Over the medium term, market direction is likely to be shaped by macroeconomic trends, Q1-26 earnings releases, corporate actions, and the durability of both foreign and domestic investor flows,” the firm added.