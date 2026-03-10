Row in Senate as Natasha is Dropped from List of Delegation to UN Summit in New York

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





A fresh controversy has erupted in the Senate over Nigeria’s delegation to the 2026 session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) in New York, as Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan alleged that she was excluded from the official delegation despite indications that she was earlier being prepared for the trip.

The dispute surfaced as the global conference on gender equality and women’s empowerment commenced yesterday in New York, drawing government officials, activists, and policymakers from across the world.

At the centre of the controversy was the Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory, Ireti Heebah Kingibe, who chairs the Senate Committee on Women Affairs.

Kingibe had earlier taken a strong position during a Senate budget presentation session, reportedly warning that she would boycott the international conference if Akpoti-Uduaghan was excluded from the delegation.

The FCT senator, according to sources at the meeting, said, “If Senator Natasha Akpoti is not going to attend the programme, it means I am not going to attend too.”

The remark was widely interpreted within the National Assembly as an expression of solidarity with the Kogi Central senator.

However, subsequent developments appeared to contradict that position.

In a letter dated March 5, 2026, addressed to Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan sighted by THISDAY last week, Kingibe clarified that only two senators had been officially nominated and registered for the CSW meeting by the Senate leadership.

“For the sake of clarity, I can confirm that at this stage, only two members of the Senate have been officially nominated by the Senate President and have confirmed registration: myself and Senator Adeniyi Adegbonmire,” the letter stated.

Kingibe also explained that the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs had yet to finalise the broader list of delegates or conclude travel and accommodation arrangements for the Nigerian team.

But documents and messages circulating online suggesteddthat Akpoti-Uduaghan might have been initially considered for the trip.

A WhatsApp message allegedly sent by an aide linked to Kingibe showed a request to the Personal Assistant to the Kogi Central senator asking for the “principal’s data page,” a reference to her international passport, for the CSW programme in New York.

The message read: “Good afternoon ma’am… Please we need your principal’s data page for CSW New York.”

Shortly after, an image of an international passport data page was reportedly forwarded in response.

The development has fuelled speculation within political circles about what might have changed between the early preparations and the final list of nominees.

The controversy has also ignited debate about Nigeria’s representation at a global conference dedicated to women’s rights and gender equality.

Nigeria currently has very few female senators in the National Assembly, including Kingibe and Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Meanwhile, in the same letter, Kingibe informed Akpoti-Uduaghan that she could still attend the conference independently if she already possessed a valid United States visa.

“While the official Ministry-sponsored list remains pending, please be advised that if you already possess a valid United States visa and wish to attend independently, you are most welcome to join the delegation in New York,” she wrote.

She, however, noted that access to the United Nations complex would depend strictly on formal accreditation handled by the Ministry of Women Affairs.