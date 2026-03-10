Pathway Champions Oversubscribed Lekki Gardens N11.45bn Series 2 CP

Pathway Advisors Limited has said that it is pleased to have acted as the Lead Issuing House, Financial Adviser, and Transaction Sponsor to the N11.45 billion oversubscribed Series 2 Commercial Paper Issuance under the N25 billion Commercial Paper Programme of Lekki Gardens Estate Limited, approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Originally offered at N10 billion, the March 2026 issuance attracted strong participation from institutional and corporate investors, resulting in a notable oversubscription and subsequent upsizing to N11.45 billion.

The strong demand, it said, underscores sustained investor confidence in Lekki Gardens’ proven development track record, robust governance framework, solid liquidity position, and strong project execution capabilities. Commenting on the successful transaction, Founder and CEO of Pathway Advisors Limited, Mr. Adekunle Alade, noted that: “The oversubscription underscores Pathway’s strong ability to mobilize capital from both institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals (HNIs). It also reflects our expertise in navigating complex regulatory environments and structuring effective capital solutions that enable our clients to achieve their funding objectives.”

Commenting on the successful issuance, Managing Director of Lekki Gardens Estate Limited, Richard Nyong, stated: “The strong investor participation and oversubscription recorded in this issuance reflect the market’s confidence in Lekki Gardens’ business model, governance standards, and proven track record in delivering quality developments. We remain committed to executing our projects efficiently while creating long-term value for our investors and stakeholders.”

In her remarks, Director of Lekki Gardens Estate Limited, Mrs. Emily Atebe, said, “We appreciate the strong investor response and confidence shown in Lekki Gardens through this oversubscribed issuance.”