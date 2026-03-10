Mutfwang Tasks NCDC to Focus on Sustainable Devt of North Central

Yemi Kosoko in Jos

The Governor of Plateau State, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, has charged the North Central Development Commission (NCDC) to remain focused on its core mandate of driving sustainable development across the region, warning that politicisation has crippled similar agencies in the past.

Governor Mutfwang gave the charge on Monday when he received the Board and Management of the Commission on a courtesy visit at the New Government House, Little Rayfield, Jos. The delegation was led by the Board Chairman, Barr. Cosmas Akiyir, and the Managing Director, Dr. Cyril Tsenyil, who are on a strategic tour of North Central states.

Welcoming the team, the Governor congratulated the leadership on their appointments and urged them to prioritise long‑term, people‑centred development rather than short‑term interventions.

“It is about making impact on the lives of our people in such a way that they have a better life and are able to prosper,” he said. “Temporary interventions may cushion immediate challenges, but sustainable policies are what deliver lasting benefits.”

Mutfwang lamented the severe infrastructure deficit across the region, noting that Plateau State alone inherited numerous abandoned projects requiring huge resources to complete.

“Governance is a continuum; it should not be about self‑glorification. If we abandon projects started by previous administrations, the cost of completing them becomes enormous and the people suffer,” he said.

He urged the Commission to explore regional partnerships in road development, water supply, agriculture, and storage infrastructure, stressing that Plateau loses nearly 40 percent of its potatoes and vegetables post‑harvest due to inadequate storage facilities.

The Governor also advised the NCDC to work closely with state governments rather than operating in isolation, insisting that alignment with state priorities would yield better outcomes.

Earlier, NCDC Board Chairman, Barr. Cosmas Akiyir, described the visit as part of efforts to strengthen cooperation with states in the region. He commended Governor Mutfwang for his leadership, particularly in restoring peace and unity in Plateau State.

“Your unrelenting commitment to strengthening the security architecture of the state and fostering unity among diverse communities is commendable,” he said.

Akiyir, however, highlighted the Commission’s operational challenges, especially the lack of official vehicles and logistics support, and appealed for the Governor’s intervention, including the provision of infrastructure for a zonal office in Plateau State.

On his part, the Managing Director, Dr. Cyril Tsenyil, explained that the tour was aimed at aligning the Commission’s programmes with the development priorities of states in the region.

“Our mandate is to conceive, plan, and implement projects for the sustainable development of the North Central region in areas such as transportation, healthcare, education, water supply, electricity, and telecommunications,” he said.

Established in 2025, the NCDC is mandated to drive reconstruction and development across Benue, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger, Plateau, and the FCT, with a focus on rehabilitating infrastructure damaged by communal crises and addressing ecological, agricultural, and security challenges.

The visit to Plateau State is part of the Commission’s ongoing engagement with the six states of the North Central zone and the FCT.