Ibrahim Gambari Appointed Distinguished Visiting Scholar at the University of Pennsylvania

Sunday Ehigiator





The Savannah Centre for Diplomacy, Democracy, and Development (SCDDD) has announced that its founder and Board Chairman, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, CFR, OCORT, has been appointed Distinguished Visiting Scholar at the Centre for Africana Studies, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, USA.

Founded in 1740 by the diplomat, author, and scientist Benjamin Franklin, the University of Pennsylvania has long been a hub of global scholarship.

Its Centre for Africana Studies has established itself as “a Centre of Scholarship to many students who seek knowledge on African culture, history, and contemporary development,” providing “renowned scholars the opportunity to impact global scholarship,” according to the university.

The appointment, conveyed in a letter dated February 13, 2026, by the Director, Centre for Africana Studies, University of Pennsylvania, Professor Wale Adebanwi, is effective from January 1 to August 31, 2026, and may be renewed at the end of the term.

Professor Adebanwi wrote: “It is our pleasure to welcome Professor Ibrahim Gambari as a Distinguished Visiting Scholar. His global experience in governance, diplomacy, and development will be invaluable to our students and faculty alike.”

On the significance of the appointment, Executive Director, Savannah Centre, Ambassador Sani Saulawa Bala, said: “We are thrilled that our founder and Chairman’s expertise remains in demand globally. His extensive experience, reputation for excellence, and impeccable character will greatly contribute to the sterling record of UPENN’s Centre for Africana Studies.

“As a Distinguished Visiting Scholar, Professor Gambari will share his vision on global good governance and the mission of the Savannah Centre, which he founded as a non-governmental organisation to promote a peaceful world through solid diplomacy, inclusive and impactful decision-making, and sustainable development.

“This appointment provides a unique opportunity to engage with students and scholars from Nigeria, Africa, and the world, to advance ideas that promote peace, democracy, and development globally.”

Professor Gambari is a renowned scholar and diplomat whose career spans academia and international service.

His roles include senior lecturer and full professor at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria; Director General of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs; Minister of External Affairs of Nigeria; Nigerian Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations; and Under-Secretary of the United Nations, serving under four consecutive UN Secretaries-General.

On his contributions to national service, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu described Professor Gambari as having delivered: “Iconic national service which remains one of the most exemplary, earning him the prestigious record of working with seven Nigerian Heads of Government across military and civilian administrations.”

The Savannah Centre congratulated Professor Gambari, wishing him a successful tenure and expressing confidence that his appointment would bring significant benefits to students, scholars, and the broader field of Africana Studies.