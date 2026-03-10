Heineken Activates “Fans Have More Friends” Campaign for UCL Round of 16 in Nigeria

As the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League gets underway from this evening, Heineken is bringing fans together in Nigeria through its global “Fans Have More Friends” campaign.

The initiative will see premium match-viewing experiences hosted in Lagos at select venues, including GreenHouse at 6, Olu Holloway Road, Ikoyiand Hunger Games at 31, Kofo Abayomi Street, Victoria Island, this Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to organisers of the viewing-experience, beyond the big screens and high-definition match coverage, fans can expect live music sets, ice-cold Heineken served throughout the night, interactive “predict and win” games, and opportunities to walk away with premium Heineken merchandise.

The goal, according to organisers, is to create more than just a viewing party — but a full match-night celebration that blends football, music and friendship in one space.

Maria Shadeko, Portfolio Manager for Premium Beer at Nigerian Breweries Plc, said the initiative reflects how deeply football is woven into Nigeria’s social culture.

“In Nigeria, Champions League nights are about connection,” she said. “Friends come together, strangers become friends, and everyone shares the same emotions from kick-off to the final whistle. Through Heineken’s ‘Fans Have More Friends’ platform; we are celebrating that spirit of togetherness.”

While Heineken sets the atmosphere off the pitch, the drama now moves to the field, with this year’s Round of 16 ties expected to deliver fireworks

The draw has delivered headline clashes across Europe.

Paris Saint-Germain face Chelsea in a high-profile battle, while Newcastle United take on Barcelona. Galatasaray will meet Liverpool in what is expected to be an intense contest, and Atlético Madrid clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

There is also a blockbuster showdown between Real Madrid and Manchester City — a fixture many fans believe could easily be a final. Bayern Munich travel to face Atalanta, Bayer Leverkusen play Arsenal, and Sporting CP square off against Bodø/Glimt.

For Nigerian supporters, these ties carry extra meaning because of the homegrown stars involved. Victor Osimhen will lead the line for Galatasaray as they attempt to get the better of Liverpool over two legs. Ademola Lookman will be aiming to shine for Atlético Madrid against Tottenham. Their presence ensures Nigerian fans have more than just club loyalties at stake.