Head of Service Orders Thorough Probe into Federal Secretariat Fire

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack has assured that a thorough investigation would be conducted to determine the immediate cause of yesterday’s fire incident that gutted a section of the Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation at the Federal Secretariat Complex Phase 2, Abuja.

She affirmed in a statement that the investigation was to avert future occurrences and also assess the structural integrity of the building.

Her office noted that following the containment of the fire, necessary precautionary measures had also been implemented to secure the affected area.

It said a comprehensive assessment was currently underway to ascertain the extent of the damage to the property.

The fire on the fourth floor of the building that also houses of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, reduced the office of the National Board for Technology Incubation (NBTI) to charred remnants with nothing salvaged after the Federal Fire Service officers from nearby Asokoro, and other emergency response agencies were swiftly mobilised to the scene.

A plume of smoke thickened over the federal secretariat and was visible over the entire Central Business District. Traffic into and out of the Federal Secretariat was also disrupted as security agents were seen diverting traffic.

The fire also sent many workers, who had reported for duty early in the day, scampering for safety as many also attempted to evacuate the building through the stairways.

One of the responders from the fire service suffered severe burn during the emergency response and was subsequently hospitalised.

Briefing reporters on the fire outbreak, Walson-Jack said the fire was unfortunate.

She also added that the incident was an eye-opener for all public workers on strict compliance with safety measures.

“A fire outbreak is never something anyone wants to happen because there will obviously be damage, but we do not yet know the extent of the damage to property and the building.

“Thankfully, for now, there are no casualties and everyone associated with the building has been evacuated. We look forward to a comprehensive investigation and assessment of what has happened,” Walson- Jack said.

She also emphasised on the essence of proper electrical safety in public offices, urging workers to ensure at all times that all appliances are switched off before workers leave for the day.

“We all know the power of electricity and it is critical that once we leave a building, we should switch off all appliances,” she said.