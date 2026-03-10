Gov Eno Repositioning Akwa Ibom from Consultation to Consolidation for Strategic Growth 

Charles Ajunwa writes that Governor Umo Eno’s recent working visit to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not only timely but beneficial to Akwa Ibom State

Akwa Ibom State stands at a crossroads of political and economic transformation under the leadership of Governor Umo Eno. Less than three years in the saddle, his tenure is marked by strategic maneuvers aimed at repositioning the state for sustainable growth.

This journey, characterised by significant political realignments, ambitious fiscal policies, and a renewed focus on infrastructure development, reflects a governance approach that prioritises long-term benefits over short-term gains.

Through his actions, Eno is not merely navigating the complexities of Nigerian politics; he is architecting a vision that seeks to elevate Akwa Ibom to new heights of prosperity.

The pivotal moment in this transformation came on February 26, when Governor Eno met with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. While this meeting may have appeared routine on the surface, it represented a critical juncture in Akwa Ibom’s political landscape.

It was more than a working visit; it was a strategic alignment that signalled the governor’s commitment to securing federal collaboration for the benefit of his people. Eno’s ability to forge relationships with national leadership is rooted in his understanding that cooperation with the federal government can be instrumental in unlocking essential resources and opportunities for the state.

The backdrop to this meeting was Eno’s bold political decision to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC). This move, made official on June 6, 2025, was not a mere act of political opportunism but rather the culmination of extensive consultations with a wide array of stakeholders across Akwa Ibom.

By engaging traditional rulers, political leaders, business stakeholders, youth groups, and community influencers, Eno demonstrated a commitment to inclusivity and collective decision-making. In a political climate often characterised by backroom deals and unilateral decisions, his emphasis on consultation framed the defection as a strategic necessity rather than a desperate grasp for power.

Critics of political realignments often question the motivations behind such moves, arguing that governance should transcend party lines. However, Eno’s perspective highlights the practical realities of Nigeria’s federal structure. Political alignment between state and federal leadership can significantly impact project approvals, funding allocations, and economic partnerships.

By aligning Akwa Ibom with the All Progressives Congress, Eno positioned the state to benefit from reduced bureaucratic friction and increased access to federal resources.

His assertion that this shift was made “from a position of strength” reinforced the narrative that Akwa Ibom was not politically isolated but strategically leveraging its resources for greater relevance on the national stage.

The implications of Eno’s political repositioning extend beyond mere symbolism. His administration’s commitment to fiscal expansion is evident in the signing of the N1.58 trillion 2026 budget, one of the most ambitious fiscal plans in the state’s history.

The budget reflects a significant increase from its initial proposal of N1.39 trillion, underscoring the administration’s confidence in revenue projections and its commitment to capital expenditure.

With approximately 74 per cent of the budget allocated for capital projects, Eno is prioritising investments in infrastructure, education, healthcare, and technology—critical components for driving long-term growth.

The implementation record of the 2025 budget, with over 80 per cent of allocations executed, further reinforces the effectiveness of Eno’s governance approach. In a country where many Nigerian states struggle with underperformance, this level of execution signals disciplined management and effective coordination between the executive and legislative branches.

The synergy between these two arms of government is essential for translating budgetary commitments into tangible outcomes for citizens. Moreover, the recent budget review, which resulted in an additional N194 billion allocation after legislative scrutiny, reflects a functioning democratic process where ministries and agencies are held accountable for their proposals.

This participatory approach to budgeting counters narratives of unilateral decision-making and suggests a commitment to transparency and collaboration within the governance framework. At its core, Eno’s vision for development extends beyond the mere construction of infrastructure. It encompasses a holistic understanding of what constitutes progress for Akwa Ibom’s citizens.

Development, in this context, means investing in education to equip children with the skills they need to compete in a global economy. It involves strengthening healthcare systems to ensure families are not financially devastated by illness. It is about creating jobs to reduce youth restiveness and crime, and building infrastructure that connects rural farmers to markets, thereby enhancing economic opportunities for all.

Nigeria’s development arena is fraught with contradictions, as the nation grapples with persistent poverty and inequality, despite being Africa’s largest economy. Governance challenges, including corruption and weak institutional frameworks, have historically hindered progress.

Eno’s focus on accountability and performance is crucial in addressing these systemic issues. By publicly setting performance expectations for his administration, he is instilling a sense of urgency within the bureaucracy that is often lacking in public institutions.

A noteworthy aspect of the 2026 budget is its recognition of the interplay between physical and human capital investments. Modern economic research emphasises that infrastructure development must be complemented by the cultivation of human capacity. Roads without skilled entrepreneurs cannot drive industry; hospitals without trained personnel cannot improve health outcomes. Eno’s administration is cognisant of this dynamic and aims to balance investments in infrastructure with those in education and healthcare, recognising their interconnectedness in fostering sustainable growth.

Local government effectiveness also plays a pivotal role in achieving long-term development goals. Many rural communities in Nigeria rely heavily on local councils for essential services, yet these local governments often struggle with funding shortages and weak execution capacity. Eno’s administration has the opportunity to strengthen grassroots impact by channelling resources and accountability mechanisms down to local levels. A commitment to supporting local governments can accelerate rural transformation and improve living standards for citizens in these areas.

In an era defined by digital innovation, Eno’s administration has the potential to embrace e-governance as a means to enhance efficiency, and improve service delivery. By digitising processes such as procurement, tax administration, and civil service operations, Akwa Ibom can lead the way in transparency and accountability within Nigeria’s broader federal framework. If Eno’s alignment with the federal government opens doors to digital reform partnerships, the long-term governance dividends could be substantial.

Recognition of performance within the administration is another critical element of Eno’s governance philosophy. By publicly acknowledging the achievements of commissioners and government officials, such as awarding the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism for the success of Christmas Unplugged 3.0, Eno is fostering a culture of excellence and innovation within the public sector. In an environment often criticised for inertia, incentivising results can motivate officials to pursue creative solutions to the challenges facing the state.

By aligning Akwa Ibom with the federal centre under President Tinubu, Eno is betting on the power of synergy over isolation. The rationale is clear: when state and federal governments share a common policy direction, coordination improves, leading to accelerated project delivery and tangible benefits for citizens. While the efficacy of these strategies will ultimately be judged by the outcomes—completed roads, equipped hospitals, improved schools, and reduced poverty—the framework Eno has constructed reflects calculated pragmatism rather than impulsive politics.

Navigating the complexities of governance in Nigeria demands a nuanced understanding of ethnic sensitivities, economic volatility, and citizen expectations. Eno’s recent actions suggest he is attuned to these realities, prioritising leverage over limelight, coordination over confrontation, and measurable progress over mere rhetoric. If his administration can sustain implementation discipline while expanding human capital investments alongside infrastructure growth, Akwa Ibom may emerge as one of Nigeria’s most strategically managed states.