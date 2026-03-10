Firm Partners Ondo Government to Boost Youth, Women Participation in Agriculture

Dike Onwuamaeze

The Matna Foods Company Limited is strengthening economic empowerment and job creation for youths and women through strategic collaboration with key government ministries in Ondo State.

These ministries include the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the Ministry of Women Affairs, and the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development.

The collaboration is aligned with the implementation of the Women in Sourcing and Enterprise (WISE) Program, an initiative designed to empower 3,000 youth outgrower farmers in cassava value chain.

In his opening remarks, the Managing Director of Matna Foods Company Limited, Mr. Oska Seyi Aiyeleso, emphasised that the WISE Program is designed to create long-term economic value while strengthening local agricultural supply chains.

Aiyeleso, who is also the managing director of Agbeyewa Farms, said that,”this initiative is about building a sustainable ecosystem that empowers farmers while ensuring reliable feedstock for agro-processing.

“By connecting young farmers directly to structured markets, we are not only creating jobs but also laying the foundation for inclusive agricultural growth that benefits communities across Ondo State.”

Speaking at the event, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Olaleye Akinola, emphasised the importance of partnerships between government and private sector investors in expanding agricultural production and supporting farmers.

Speaking in the same vein, the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Hon. Seun Bosede Osamaye, commended Matna Foods for prioritising women and vulnerable groups in its empowerment initiatives.

Osamaye said: “When we saw the structure of this initiative, particularly the focus on young women and other vulnerable groups, it became clear that it aligns strongly with the mandate of our ministry.

“Programs like this create meaningful opportunities for women to achieve economic independence and contribute to the development of their communities.”

The Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Segun Omoyofunmmi, highlighted the importance of agriculture as a pathway for youth empowerment and sustainable livelihoods.

He said: “Our priority as a ministry is to ensure that young people are provided with opportunities that take them off the streets and position them for self-reliance.

“Agriculture offers tremendous potential for employment, and initiatives like the one being driven by Matna Foods help equip young people with the skills and opportunities needed to become productive members of the economy.”