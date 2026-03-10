FG, Doctors Without Borders Seek Uninterrupted Humanitarian Operations

James Emejo in Abuja





The federal government yesterday hosted a high-level meeting with the leadership of Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) Nigeria, also known as “Doctors Without Borders”, to discuss the renewal of the Federal Cooperation Agreement, and to bolster collaboration for uninterrupted humanitarian operations across the country.

Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu, reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to supporting humanitarian efforts while recognising key challenges impacting service delivery across several states.

Bagudu listed the challenges to include limited infrastructure in many local government areas, weak laboratory capacity due to electricity and equipment gaps, and insufficient or poorly maintained ambulance and emergency services.

Others limitations include uneven health-system performance across wards and regions, persistent disparities in development indicators, especially in northern states, community perceptions affecting acceptance and participation in programmes, and the need for better allocation and management of public resources.

In a statement issued by the ministry’s Director, Information and Public Relations, Mrs. Julie Osagie-Jacobs, Bagudu said the government remained committed to improving coordination, accountability, and long-term development planning. He highlighted ongoing efforts to strengthen health systems, expand economic opportunities, support agriculture, and promote sustainable local structures that reduce reliance on external aid.

Speaking on behalf of MSF, Country Director, Dr. Pitchou Kayembe, expressed gratitude for the collaboration with the federal government and reiterated MSF’s commitment to maintaining life-saving humanitarian services.

Kayembe referenced MSF’s longstanding involvement in Nigeria, and underscored ongoing support and encouragement for field teams working in challenging conditions.

Kayembe highlighted the active participation, with government stakeholders, in operational matters, ongoing project supervision, site inspections, and verification, among others.

He acknowledged the difficulties faced, but reaffirmed MSF’s commitment to maintain high-quality medical and humanitarian aid.

In her remarks, Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr Deborah Odoh, expressed her appreciation for MSF’s contributions, recalling her own past experience working closely with the organisation.

Odoh praised MSF’s commitment to reaching remote northern communities and reaffirmed the ministry’s promise to fully back the ongoing humanitarian efforts.

Both parties stressed the need for urgent renewal of the cooperation agreement to prevent any interruption in essential humanitarian services benefiting communities across Nigeria.

They also pledged to collaborate in enhancing health outcomes, increasing programme transparency, and fortifying partnerships.

MSF or “Doctors Without Borders” is a globally renowned, international, non-profit humanitarian organisation.

MSF-Spain, a vital part of the MSF movement, which provides impartial medical assistance to populations affected by conflict, epidemics, disasters, and healthcare exclusion, without discrimination, has been operating in Nigeria since 1996, demonstrating a long-standing partnership with the federal government.

The organisation currently implements healthcare projects in 11 states, including Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi, Borno, Ebonyi, and Cross River. Its focused operations include supporting General Hospitals in Shinkafi and Zurmi (Zamfara) and maintaining a mobile emergency response team.