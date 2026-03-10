C’River, Military to Collaborate on Maritime Security

The Governor of Cross River State, Bassey Otu, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to deepened collaboration with the military to strengthen maritime and internal security in the state.

The governor gave the assurance when he received the Commandant of the Amphibious Training School, Matthias Ibawa Amatso, who paid him a courtesy visit in Calabar alongside senior officers of the institution.

Welcoming the delegation in company of his Deputy, Dr. Peter Odey, Secretary the Government of the State, Prof. Owan Enoh, Governor Otu expressed delight at what he described as a “commendable gesture of institutional harmony,” noting that the visit symbolised the strong synergy that must exist between government and security institutions in the pursuit of peace and development.

He described the Amphibious Training School as a strategic asset to the state and the nation, particularly given Cross River’s extensive riverine and maritime terrain.

“Let me warmly welcome you on behalf of the government and good people of Cross River State,” the governor said.

“I must commend you for formalising this kind of engagement. Recognition and harmony between institutions are always good, especially when they promote synergy among the entities that make up a state.”

Governor Otu recalled the long-standing presence of the military institution in Calabar and the sense of security its operations have brought to surrounding communities. According to him, the school’s activities have historically served as a deterrent to criminal elements operating in the region’s waterways and creeks. “In earlier times, when we heard training drills and war songs from your vicinity, it sent a clear message to criminals that this environment is not a safe haven for unlawful activities,” he said.

The governor emphasised that maritime security remains one of the most pressing challenges facing the state, stressing that effective control of the waterways is critical to economic growth, national security, and the protection of strategic infrastructure.

“Our greatest challenge has been how to effectively secure the maritime corridor. Fighting insecurity online is easier than confronting it in the swampy terrain of our creeks and waterways,” Otu stated.

He revealed that security operations in the region have sometimes encountered significant risks during difficult operations in riverine areas.,

Assuring the military institution of his administration’s full support, the governor urged the commandant to expand the training capacity of the school to produce more highly skilled amphibious personnel capable of confronting emerging security threats. “Please train as many operatives as you can. If you require any support from the state government, we are ready to provide it. Security is a collective responsibility, and our government will always stand with institutions that strengthen it,” he said.

Governor Otu also used the occasion to highlight the strategic importance of Cross River’s maritime infrastructure, noting that the state’s navigational channel remains one of the most promising gateways for maritime commerce in Nigeria. According to him, strengthening maritime security would further position Cross River as a major investment and logistics destination.

“Our aspiration is to make Cross River a leading maritime and economic destination in Nigeria, and securing our navigational channels is central to that vision,” he noted.

Earlier in his remarks, the Commandant of the Amphibious Training School, Brigadier-General Amatso, explained that his visit was intended to formally introduce himself to the state’s chief executive following his recent assumption of office as the 37th Commandant of the institution. “It is important that having resumed duty here, I should pay a courtesy visit to His Excellency. It would not be proper for an Army General to be operating within a governor’s domain without formally introducing himself,” he said.

The commandant described the Amphibious Training School as a specialised military institution responsible for preparing officers and soldiers for complex riverine and swamp operations.

“The school is not an operational formation like a brigade; rather, it is a training institution that prepares personnel for riverine warfare. We train soldiers and officers to navigate difficult terrain dominated by rivers, creeks and swamps so they can successfully carry out military operations,” Amatso explained, while also commending the people of Cross River for their longstanding hospitality and peaceful coexistence with the military institution.