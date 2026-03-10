2027: Warri Constituents Urge APC Chieftain, Lawuru, To Join Reps’ Race

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Leaders and stakeholders from Warri Federal Constituency have mounted pressure on an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Chief Promise Lawuru, popularly known as Ozigizaga, to contest the House of Representatives seat in the 2027 general election.

The call was made during a world press conference held at Bon Hotel De’ Tranquil in Udu Monday, where leaders drawn from the constituency’s three major ethnic groups — Ijaw, Urhobo and Itsekiri — under the umbrella of the Warri Federal Constituency Peoples Forum (WFCPF), appealed to Lawuru to join the race to represent Warri North, Warri South and Warri South West Local Government Areas.

Speaking on behalf of the forum, Dcn. Godspower Benekiegha said the decision followed what he described as extensive consultations and a careful assessment of Lawuru’s humanitarian record and leadership qualities.

He said: “So we are begging and calling on him to contest for the Federal House of Representatives come 2027 in the Warri federal constituency. This resolve is borne out of our x-ray of his humanitarian personality and pedigree with a wide range of consultation with the grassroots.

“We are saying do not say ‘No’. For your refusal will be a colossal damage to our trust and confidence in you. We pray to God to give you the grace to acquiesce to our request.”

The forum also commended the Delta State Governor, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, for what it described as pragmatic and result-oriented leadership, while passing a vote of confidence on him and President Bola Tinubu.

“On this day Monday 9th March 2026, we the above named political organization which comprises chiefs, political leaders, religious leaders, men, women and youth in the three Warri’s namely Warri South, Warri South West and Warri North wish to express sincere appreciation to the Governor of Delta State Hon. Sheriff FO Oborevwori for a pragmatic and result oriented leadership to the people of Delta state at this critical time of our political journey.

“We are not short sighted about all the developmental projects going on across the state to better the life of Deltans. In the light of his performance as a governor, we the people of the 3 Warri’s wholeheartedly salute and pass a vote of confidence on you and also to the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Ahmed Bola Tinubu GCFR,” it added.

The forum further acknowledged past and present representatives of the constituency but stressed the need for a new leadership approach capable of addressing economic challenges and driving development.

“Moreover, as we draw near to the 2027 general election, we want to thank and appreciate the past and present House of Representatives members of the Warri federal constituency for their leadership, most particularly, the present House of Representatives member.

“That notwithstanding, the Warri federal constituency at this critical time needs a vibrant, accessible and acceptable personality that will bring to us a new generation trend and empowerment initiatives that will curb hunger, create job opportunities and bring development through robust legislature to the people of the 3 Warris anchored on accountability and accessibility without any form of nepotism, and such ability is found in High Chief Promise Lawuru,” it stated.

Women leaders at the event also declared their support for Lawuru’s possible candidacy with their spokesperson, Chief (Mrs.) Onome Okumagba, from Warri South LGA, stating that the APC chieftain had always demonstrated strong support for women and deserved their backing.

She said: “Chief Promise Lawuru has always been women friendly. And we the women are going to be at the forefront of his campaign. He cannot refuse this call. Because when a woman calls it means God has called. We therefore urged him to accept the call.”

Other speakers including Edema Bawo Wesley from Warri North, Panama Gabriel Panama from Warri South West and Chief Mason Aghokigho Igiegie from Warri South also echoed the call, citing Lawuru’s philanthropy and generosity across the constituency.

“We came here today to call on Chief Promise Lawuru to contest the Warri federal constituency election come 2027. We have found in him the personality that is beyond redemption and based on that; we are saying that the call we have come here for; he must oblige to that.

“A lot of people know about him, they know about his (Lawuru) generosity and philanthropic work he has exhibited amongst the people of Warri federal constituency. And it’s on this basis we want him to contest so that we all can join him to campaign and win this election,” they said.

Responding to the appeal, Lawuru thanked the people of the constituency for the confidence reposed in him but said he would need time to consult widely before taking a decision.

“I want to sincerely thank the people of the Warri federal constituency for the confidence and encouragement you have shown me. I have listened carefully to your call urging me to contest for the Warri Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives. I deeply appreciate this expression of trust and support.

“However, I respectfully ask that you grant me a little time to consult with my family, political associates and my leaders before making a final decision. As we know, parents often communicate with their children not only through words but also through gestures and body language, while children respond with their voices.

“In the same spirit, I have heard your message clearly, and I assure you that I will respond to you after due consultation. Thank you for your understanding and continued support,” he said.