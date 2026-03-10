2027: NAF Positioning its ISR Capabilities to Enhance Situational Awareness During Election, Says Air Chief

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, has revealed that the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) is positioning some of its Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities to enhance situational awareness during the electoral period.

He made this known on Tuesday in Abuja when he paid a courtesy visit to the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), saying such capabilities could assist in the early detection of potential security threats and support timely responses by relevant agencies.

The CAS noted that Nigeria remains the largest democracy on the African continent, and the resilience of the country’s democratic system continues to be sustained by strong and credible institutions such as INEC.

Through its constitutional mandate of organising and conducting elections, Aneke stressed that the commission plays a central role in ensuring that Nigerians freely exercise their sovereign right to choose their leaders, adding that in this regard, the work of INEC continues to reinforce public confidence in democratic governance.

He said NAF has observed a renewed emphasis on institutional reforms, staff welfare, and measures aimed at enhancing the inclusiveness of the electoral process.

In particular, the Air Chief pointed out that the introduction of sign language interpreters at polling units represents a commendable step towards ensuring that persons with disabilities are able to participate more fully in the democratic process.

These initiatives, he added, reflected a clear commitment to strengthening transparency, accessibility and operational efficiency within the commission.

Aneke emphasised that the relationship between the NAF and INEC has long been anchored on shared commitment to national stability, professionalism and the rule of law.

He said NAF considered its partnership with the commission as an important contribution to safeguarding the integrity of Nigeria’s democratic process.

Aneke noted that the engagement, therefore, provided an opportunity to further deepen the existing collaboration between both institutions and reaffirm their collective resolve to support the successful conduct of elections across the country.

He stated: “The successful conduct of elections is closely tied to effective security arrangements and efficient logistics management. Over the years, the Nigerian Air Force has remained a dependable partner to INEC, particularly in providing security support as well as rapid airlift for the distribution of sensitive and non-sensitive electoral materials across the country.

“I wish to assure you that the Nigerian Air Force remains willing, able and ready to continue providing such support whenever required. At present, some of our C-130 aircraft are undergoing scheduled maintenance outside the country as part of efforts to sustain our strategic airlift capability.

“Nevertheless, the service is making arrangements to deploy other available aircraft that can support the timely movement of electoral materials and personnel.

“Beyond airlift support, the Nigerian Air Force, as a professional and apolitical institution, is also making preparations to contribute to the security of the electoral process in other ways.

“In this regard, the NAF is positioning some of its Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities to enhance situational awareness during the electoral period. Such capabilities could assist in the early detection of potential security threats and support timely responses by relevant agencies.”

Aneke said NAF stands ready to collaborate with other security agencies, including the Nigeria Police Force, in supporting the protection of critical electoral infrastructure such as INEC facilities, collation centres, and strategic logistics hubs.

Also, INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, said the efforts of NAF played a crucial role in facilitating a smooth electoral process, reinforcing collective commitment to safeguarding the country’s democracy.

He expressed optimism that NAF can ensure a secure and orderly environment for the citizens to exercise their democratic rights during the 2027 elections.

The chairman stressed that the forthcoming Osun and Ekiti governorship elections are important and very crucial because of their proximity to the general election.

While noting that election is as good as the logistics, the chairman said the partnership with NAF would help in assessing areas that are difficult to assess in terms of location.

Amupitan stated: “I’ve always said this, an election can only be as good as logistics. So given the fact that we have always encountered logistic problems, it has dawned on me that maybe INEC has not properly exploited this great potential we have in military logistics. And I’m happy that this private discussion I had with you this morning, where you were able to also bring out clearly some of those rudiments of the logistics.

“So we will be glad to work with you and see how we can overcome some of the challenges we’ve had during the logistics.

“As part of this collaboration and partnership, we are going to set up a team so that we can work together ahead of time.

“Because the failure to plan is planning to fail. And for Nigerians, you can see they are looking at this next general election, and they expect the best. So in terms of everything, in terms of ensuring that the logistic is excellent, and also that the conduct of the election is important, so that it can strike the link between legality and legitimacy, which is what the country desires.

“So we value the expertise and dedication of the air force in logistic and security operations, which are paramount to our electoral system’s integrity.”