WORSENING PLIGHT OF DISPLACED PEOPLE

All stakeholders should do more to alleviate the suffering of the poor

The disclosure last week by Governor Umaru Mohammed Bago that more than 300,000 persons have been displaced across 10 local government areas (LGAs) of Niger State due to persistent insecurity should worry authorities in the country. But the challenge of internal displacement goes beyond Niger State. Nigeria is credited with the third highest number of IDPs in Africa – a continent that is reputed to have the largest number of IDPs in the world. With banditry becoming a way of life in many parts of the country, the spate of attacks on rural communities has gradually brought the average citizen to the Hobbesian state where life has become brutish and short. The level of insecurity in many of these communities has made it practically difficult for farmers to continue to engage in agricultural production.

Meanwhile, the real problem is not only that the terrorists and bandits are growing in numbers and challenging authorities, but that they are also displacing rural inhabitants from their communities. And with that, the number of IDPs is also on the rise. It is estimated that more than two million people, of which women and children, constitute about 80 per cent are affected by the continued widespread insecurity and hostilities in the country. To worsen matters, the conditions in most of these IDP camps are dire, harsh and increasingly becoming critical.

Apart from massive food shortages, the victims are imperilled by several risk factors. Dislodgement of populations and resettlement in makeshift locations create atmosphere of overcrowding, economic and environmental degradation, poverty, lack of safe water, and poor waste management, all of which promote communicable diseases and make life unbearable for the displaced citizens. There are also reports of the startling abuses to which women and girls are subjected in the camps. We acknowledge the limitations of government, given lean resources. But we must find ways to ameliorate the problems of the most vulnerable in our society.

We appeal to all critical stakeholders to help tackle the diminishing quality of life in the IDP camps where the rate of mortality and malnutrition is unacceptable. Government, donor agencies and NGOs should also address the cases of low rate of vaccination in the camps amid allegation of shortfall in intervention by corresponding agencies. There are also health and other issues. Some of the people in these camps suffer from post-traumatic stress disorders and an increased rate of infectious diseases. Many children in these camps do not have access to education, placing their future at risk.

The challenges arise probably because of the ineffectiveness of the several agencies of government saddled with the responsibility of soothing the pains of the IDPs, and massive corruption. After all, it is on record that relief materials meant for the IDPs have been diverted to the open markets for sale to the public by officials of government. Also notorious is the fact of misappropriation of funds meant for the relief of the displaced persons. By diverting scarce resources meant for the most vulnerable of our people, life is being made increasingly difficult for them. This challenge must be addressed.

The dire situation of the displaced persons is amply captured in a recent report by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, which stated that “The vulnerable host populations are in critical need of humanitarian interventions that include food, water, sanitation, protection, education, shelter and health services.” While we enjoin authorities in the country to work for the restoration of lasting security, it is important that Nigerians in the IDP camps are not abandoned to their fate.