Microsoft, Teknowledge to Train 10,000 Nigerian Youths in AI Skills

Emma Okonji

Having successfully trained 3,000 Nigerian youths in Artificial Intelligence (AI) skills in the first phase of Microsoft’s AI National Skilling Initiative in Nigeria, with a good number of the trainees placed in reputable jobs, TeKnowledge, a global expert technology services company, has announced an expanded role as an implementation and delivery partner for the second phase project.

The partnership is part of a broader effort to strengthen national workforce readiness and support inclusive adoption of AI in Nigeria, by training 10,000 youths in AI skills, including women.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos to announce the second phase project, Territory Director for Africa at TeKnowledge, Mr. Olugbolahan Olusanya, said: “Nigeria stands at a defining moment in its digital journey. AI is no longer a future concept, it is a present opportunity.”

Chief Growth and AI Officer, Microsoft Middle East and Africa, Olatomiwa Williams, said: “Africa has an incredible opportunity to become not only a participant, but a builder and co-creator in the global AI economy, but much of this promise depends on building the right skills for this exciting new era.”

President and CEO at TeKnowledge, Aileen Allkins, who spoke about the trillions of dollars that AI is projected to generate globally in the next decade, said Nigeria could have a fair share of it, if Nigerian government begins to invest in tech sponsorship and skills development in a much faster way.