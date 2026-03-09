Kayode Egbetokun’s Reform Agenda and Resistance of a System Part 1

Isaiah Davies Ijele

Leadership within Nigeria’s policing system has rarely been easy. Every attempt at reform inevitably collides with entrenched interests that benefit from the status quo. The tenure of Kayode Egbetokun as head of the Nigeria Police Force illustrates this reality clearly. His push for institutional reforms—ranging from pension restructuring to disciplinary measures and internal accountability—triggered both praise and fierce resistance.

At the heart of his leadership philosophy was a simple principle: a police institution cannot effectively enforce the law if it is unwilling to enforce discipline within its own ranks.

Reforming Police Pension: Restoring Dignity to Service

For decades, police pension administration has been a sore point within the force. Retired officers who spent years protecting lives and property often found themselves battling bureaucratic obstacles to access their entitlements. Egbetokun’s advocacy for pension reform therefore struck at a deeply rooted injustice.

By pushing for reforms that would improve pension administration and retirement benefits, he sought to restore dignity to service in the police. The message was clear: those who dedicate their lives to protecting society deserve security and respect in retirement. Such reforms were not only about welfare; they were about rebuilding trust within the ranks of the police.

Promotion of Officers: Boosting Morale Through Merit

Another key pillar of his tenure was the promotion of officers across various ranks. For years, stagnation within the system had dampened morale and discouraged professionalism. Egbetokun’s support for the advancement of officers helped address this long-standing concern.

Promotions within a disciplined force are not merely ceremonial—they are powerful signals about what an institution values. By encouraging timely promotions, Egbetokun reinforced the principle that dedication and performance should be recognized, thereby strengthening morale and operational effectiveness.

Accountability and the Retirement of Officers with Falsified Records

Perhaps the most controversial reform during his tenure was the retirement of officers discovered to have falsified official documents. Integrity is non-negotiable in any law enforcement institution. Officers who gain entry or advancement through fraudulent records undermine the credibility of the entire force.

Importantly, the decision to retire these officers was not arbitrary. The recommendation came from the Police Service Commission, the statutory body responsible for oversight and discipline within the police. Yet, despite this institutional process, some of the affected officers later organized campaigns of calumny against Egbetokun, attempting to portray the reform as a personal vendetta.

Such reactions are hardly surprising. Reforms that challenge entrenched misconduct often provoke backlash from those whose interests are threatened. However, the larger question remains: should the police tolerate falsified records within its ranks simply to avoid controversy?

Zero Tolerance for Misconduct

Beyond the issue of falsified documents, Egbetokun’s leadership also witnessed the dismissal of numerous officers for various acts of misconduct. This firm stance reinforced the principle that policing must begin with internal discipline.

Public trust in the police has long been fragile. By taking decisive action against erring officers, Egbetokun signaled that accountability would not be selective. Cleaning up the system from within is a difficult but necessary step towards rebuilding public confidence.

The State Police Debate

On the broader issue of security reform, Egbetokun’s perspective on state policing contributed to one of Nigeria’s most important national conversations. While acknowledging the potential advantages of decentralized policing, he consistently emphasized the need for careful implementation and strong institutional safeguards.

The debate over state police is ultimately about balancing efficiency with accountability. Without proper legal and operational frameworks, decentralization could create new risks even as it promises local responsiveness. Egbetokun’s position highlighted the need for thoughtful planning rather than politically driven haste.

Reform and Resistance

History shows that meaningful reforms often encounter resistance from those who benefit from existing structures. Egbetokun’s tenure reflects this dynamic. Efforts to improve pensions, promote deserving officers, discipline misconduct, and uphold integrity within the police inevitably disrupted certain interests.

Yet institutions cannot evolve without confronting uncomfortable truths. The reforms associated with his leadership demonstrate that strengthening the Nigeria Police Force requires both courage and a willingness to withstand criticism.

Ultimately, the debate surrounding Kayode Egbetokun’s tenure should not be reduced to personal attacks or institutional politics. Instead, it should focus on a broader question: should Nigeria’s police system remain trapped in old habits, or should it continue the difficult journey towards professionalism, accountability and reform?

* Mr. Ijele is the Executive Director, Concerned Citizens Leadership Integrity and Transparency Advocacy Initiative (CLITA)