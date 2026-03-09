Interswitch Unveils New Brand Marketing Campaigns

Raheem Akingbolu

Interswitch, one of Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce companies, has hosted an exclusive screening & media parley event to premiere a brand new Television Commercials for its flagship consumer brands, Quickteller and Verve, alongside corresponding integrated marketing communication assets (across TV, Radio, OOH and digital formats) for the respective brands.

The dual-brand campaign launch reinforces Interswitch’s long-standing belief that payments should be a seamless, intuitive part of everyday life, empowering Africans to move, transact, and thrive without friction.

In the words of Executive Vice-President for Marketing & Communications at Interswitch Group, Cherry Eromosele, “Together, these two brand campaigns for our flagship consumer brands at Interswitch essentially reflect our continued commitment to driving financial inclusion, enabling commerce, and championing African ambition at scale…”

Elucidating further, she added, “We couldn’t be prouder of how far Verve has come. From becoming Africa’s most successful indigenous card scheme to fostering vibrant lifestyle communities, Verve represents confidence in our own story. This campaign is our way of celebrating Africans who are

boldly enjoying the good life, on their own terms. Similarly, Quickteller, our digital payments platform continues to serve as a trusted payments platform that enables Africans to transact seamlessly, and with the new Quickteller TVC, we salute this energy and ‘can-do’ spirit, capturing the role that the brand, Quickteller, plays in facilitating intuitive transaction experiences at the speed of thought, for our users across multiple transaction channel touchpoints.”

Also speaking at the launch, Divisional Head for Brands, Communications, Content & CSR, Tomi Ogunlesi, explained that both campaigns will be deployed through a coordinated 360-degree media rollout across key African markets, leveraging high-impact television placements, dynamic digital storytelling, engaging radio spots, strategic outdoor installations, and immersive social media activations.