First Lady, Akpabio, Seadogs, UBA, Other Leaders Mark International Women’s Day

*Mrs. Tinubu says empowering women not act of charity but investment in nation’s future

Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha, Sunday Aborisade in Abuja, Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi, Sunday Ehigiator, Kayode Tokede in Lagos, David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka, Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt, and Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Prominent Nigerians from different walks of life, including First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, yesterday, celebrated International Women’s Day with emphasis on the role of women in nation-building.

Mrs. Tinubu, who stressed the importance of the womenfolk, said empowering women was not an act of charity but a collective investment in the country’s future.

In a message to mark the 2026 International Women’s Day on Sunday, the first lady emphasised the need to empower women in all ramifications for the overall benefit of the country.

Mrs. Tinubu stated, “Today, on International Women’s Day 2026, I join millions of Nigerians and the global community in celebrating the strength, courage, tenacity, and achievements of women and girls across Nigeria and around the world.

“This year’s theme, ‘Rights. Justice. Action. For ALL Women and Girls’, reminds us that empowering women is not an act of charity; it is an investment in our collective future.

“When we give women access to education, healthcare, economic empowerment, leadership platforms, justice and equity, we gain stronger families, more prosperous communities, and a more inclusive nation. When women rise, Nigeria rises! Happy International Women’s Day!”

Akpabio: We’ll Continue to Support Policies Expanding Opportunities for Women

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, celebrated Nigerian women for their resilience, sacrifices and contributions to nation-building, pledging that the National Assembly would continue to support policies that expand opportunities for women in economic and political spheres.

In a message, Akpabio said Nigerian women were central to the stability of families and the progress of society, stating that their efforts and sacrifices often go unrecognised, despite their immense impact.

The senate president, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Eseme Eyiboh, praised women for the role they played as mothers, wives, professionals and leaders, describing them as indispensable pillars of society.

“Your relentless efforts can never go unnoticed. I remain the biggest beneficiary of the love, care, compassion and sacrifice of a woman. My mother gave her all to raise me to become what I am today,” he said.

Yahaya: We’ll Continue to Promote Policies Aimed at Women’s Access to Opportunities

Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, assured women that his administration would continue to promote policies and programmes designed to expand women’s access to opportunities, resources, and support systems that addressed their unique needs and challenges.

In a message to commemorate the 2026 International Women’s Day, Yahaya said the occasion provided an opportunity to celebrate the invaluable contributions of women to society, as well as to reflect on the challenges they continued to face, and to strengthen efforts toward addressing them.

He described women as indispensable partners in the demanding task of nation-building, stating that the Gombe State government has taken deliberate steps to promote inclusiveness by appointing women into key positions across the executive, legislative and judicial arms of government.

According to the governor, the efforts demonstrate the administration’s firm belief in gender mainstreaming and its resolve to empower women as critical stakeholders in governance and development.

In a press release issued by Director-General, Press Affairs, Ismaila Uba Misilli, Yahaya encouraged women across the state to remain confident, focused and resilient, urging them to continue to harness their talents, skills, and natural nurturing abilities in contributing to the growth and progress of society.

UBA Excited to Host Special Edition

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc said all was set to host a special edition of its impactful quarterly UBA Business Series, which would focus on celebrating and empowering the modern woman, with the theme, “gen w- The Evolved Woman.”

The session, scheduled to hold this week, would bring together an array of accomplished female leaders and professionals who would share insights, experiences and practical strategies for navigating ambition, leadership, and growth in today’s dynamic environment.

The session would also be streamed live across all UBA digital platforms, and interested participants can register to attend virtually or in person via this link: on.ubagroup.com/tfig.

This edition of the Business Series aims to move the conversation around women intensely forward, highlighting a new generation of women who are not simply seeking opportunities but confidently creating them.

Seadogs Seeks Greater Inclusion for Women

National Association of Seadogs (Pyrates Confraternity) joined the global community in celebrating women and calling for greater inclusion of women in political leadership and governance.

In a statement by Cap’n of the National Association of Seadogs, Dr Joseph Oteri, the organisation said the day provided an opportunity to recognise the resilience, achievements, and invaluable contributions of women to societal development, while also reflecting on the persistent challenges that continued to limit their full participation in leadership.

Oteri stated that although women were central to family stability, community development, and national progress, their representation in Nigeria’s political leadership remains alarmingly low.

He said, “International Women’s Day is not only a celebration of women’s achievements but also a reminder that the journey toward gender equality is far from complete.

“Nigerian women contribute immensely to our nation’s development, yet their representation in political leadership remains disproportionately low.”

Soludo Wants More Women in Politics

Anambra State First Lady, Dr Nonye Soludo, urged women to become more actively involved in politics and decision-making processes to ensure their voices were represented in governance.

Soludo, Founder of Healthy Living initiative, in a statement in Awka, emphasised the need for women to move from the side-lines to the centre of national conversations on gender equality and development.

According to her, there is the need for greater commitment and practical actions to achieve meaningful progress.

“Women must take the lead in shaping their future by participating actively in politics and occupying spaces where key decisions affecting society are made,” she said.

MRA Wants Govt to Address Challenges Impeding Women’s Access to Information

Media Rights Agenda (MRA) called on the federal and state governments to take measures to address various challenges in the information ecosystem, which impeded access to information and the full enjoyment of the right to information by women in Nigeria.

The group stated that no meaningful progress could be achieved for Nigerian women while the gates to public information remained locked against them by bureaucratic secrecy and other barriers.

In a statement by Programme Officer at MRA, Ms Ayomide Eweje, the group said, “Access to information is not just a legal right but serves as a critical tool for survival, empowerment and equality for women as it enables them to make informed decisions, exercise and claim their rights, and participate fully in social, economic, and political life.”

Eweje explained that access to information was a vital factor in improving the socio-economic status of women, allowing them to contribute effectively to the economy.

Nenadi Usman Praises Women’s Resilience

Interim National Chairman of Labour Party (LP), Nenadi Usman, extended greetings to women across the world, particularly Nigerian women, as they commemorated International Women’s Day.

In a goodwill message, Usman praised Nigerian women for their resilience, dedication, and contributions to national development.

She stated that the annual celebration provided an opportunity to recognise the role of women in society and renew commitments towards advancing their rights and opportunities.

The former senator also reiterated the need for stronger legislative and policy frameworks to promote greater inclusion of women in governance and decision-making processes, stating that the push for increased participation of women in leadership positions is a key cause she championed during her tenure in the senate.

IPC Seeks Removal of Limiting Barriers

International Press Centre (IPC) advocated the removal of barriers limiting women’s participation in advancing democracy, strengthening media institutions, and promoting inclusive governance.

It also urged decision-makers to invest in women’s leadership and economic independence, recognising that when women thrive, the society prospers.

The views were contained in a press statement signed by IPC’s programme officer, Melody Akinjiyan, in commemoration of International Women’s Day (IWD) 2026, and copy of which was made available to THISDAY in Lokoja on Sunday

IPC joined the global community in celebrating the resilience, achievements, and invaluable contributions of women across all spheres of society.

it stated, “Women continue to play vital roles in advancing democracy, strengthening media institutions, and promoting inclusive governance.

“However, persistent barriers still limit their participation in decision-making spaces, media leadership, and democratic processes.

“These challenges range from gender inequality in political representation to limited access to platforms where women’s voices can shape national and global discourse.”

WELA Seeks Protection of Women’s Right

Women Empowerment and Legal Aid (WELA) called for stronger action to protect the rights of women and girls in Nigeria.

In a statement, the organisation urged governments, institutions, and citizens to move beyond advocacy and ensure the enforcement of laws that protect women.

Founder and Chairperson of WELA, Funmi Falana (SAN), said the day served as an opportunity to highlight the rights of women and girls, including reproductive rights, maternal rights, mental health rights, and other fundamental freedoms guaranteed under the Nigerian constitution.

Falana stated that while the constitution guaranteed equality before the law, women still faced discrimination in workplaces, communities, and even within their homes.

“Women and men are equal before the law. When a woman is treated as less than her male counterpart in the workplace, in society, or even within the home, it is a violation of her rights,” she said.

Bauchi, UNICEF Celebrate Women

Bauchi State Government, in collaboration with United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), celebrated the 2026 International Women’s Day, highlighting the significance of women’s access to quality education and healthcare services in nation-building.

Speaking yesterday, Executive Chairman of Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Board, Dr. Rilwanu Muhammad, emphasised the importance of recognising women’s rights and empowerment.

“The United Nations has set aside today and tomorrow every year to recognise the place of women and ensure they have the right to life, employment, and justice,” Muhammad said.

He mentioned various initiatives undertaken by Bauchi State Government to promote women’s empowerment, including the approval of six months’ maternity leave for pregnant mothers, provision of flexible hours for breastfeeding, among others.

He, however, stated that the maternity leave policy was yet to be ratified by the state House of Assembly.

BWSO Highlights Commitment to Women

Bala Wunti Support Organisation (BWSO), in a statement by its Chief Communication Officer, Abubakar Al-Sadique, highlighted the enduring commitment of Dr Bala Wunti to the advancement and wellbeing of women across Bauchi State.

According to the statement, Wunti has consistently championed initiatives aimed at supporting women — particularly widows, divorcees, young girls, and other vulnerable groups—through humanitarian assistance, economic empowerment programmes, and community-based interventions designed to improve livelihoods and restore dignity.

The statement said recent interventions through BWSO, including the distribution of food items to vulnerable women during the Ramadan period, and IDPs from Alkaleri hosted in Kashere, Gombe State, reflected Wunti’s firm belief that empowering women was fundamental to building strong families, stable communities, and a prosperous society.

“As someone who has his eyes on the next fifty years of development in Bauchi State, Dr. Bala Wunti has articulated a series of forward-looking programmes designed to uplift the standard of life of women across the state,” the statement said.

Uzodimma: Women Are Indispensable Partners in Our Collective Advancement

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, described women as indispensable partners in the collective advancement of the society.

Taking to his social media platforms to celebrate women, Uzodimma wrote., “Across communities, women continue to demonstrate resilience, leadership, and dedication in shaping a more inclusive and progressive society.

“I join the world over in celebrating International Women’s Day 2026, extolling women and acknowledging their immense contribution to societal growth and nation-building.

“In Imo State, our women have continued to drive this transformational progress, and their contributions are yielding remarkable impact across our social, economic, and civic spaces.

“Through their enterprise, advocacy, and commitment to community development, they remain indispensable partners in our collective advancement. To this end, I proudly celebrate them and encourage them to continue steadfastly on the path to #GiveToGain.”