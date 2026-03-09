  • Monday, 9th March, 2026

Firm Unveils Corporate Farm Initiative to Boost Agricultural Investment

Business | 6 seconds ago

Raheem Akingbolu

Origin Automobile Works (OAW), a subsidiary of Origin Tech Group Nigeria, has launched a transformative Corporate Farm Model Initiative aimed at unlocking large-scale agricultural investment, boosting productivity, and strengthening food security across Nigeria.

The initiative, unveiled in Lagos, attracted a distinguished audience including government officials, agribusiness leaders, financial institutions, and representatives of farmer associations, all united by the shared goal of accelerating Nigeria’s agricultural transformation.

Speaking at the launch, the Executive Chairman of Origin Tech Group, Prince Samuel Joseph, said the initiative was conceived to transform agriculture from a subsistence activity into a value-driven commercial enterprise.

According to him, the concept of corporate farming offers a viable pathway to unlock the immense economic potential within Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

“Corporate farming is the pathway to unlocking the true potential of agriculture. Our mission is simple but powerful — 100% Agriculture, 100% Value. Farmers must receive the full economic benefits of their labour while agriculture becomes a sustainable engine of national prosperity,” he said.

Providing further insights into the initiative, the Chief Operating Officer of Origin Automobile Works, Leo Edwards, described the Corporate Farm model as an integrated framework that addresses the entire agricultural value chain from farm development to market delivery.

The initiative, he said, is structured around four strategic pillars designed to enhance efficiency and maximise value.

Also speaking, Managing Director of EKOLOG, Femi Ajayi, described the Corporate Farm initiative as a forward-looking model capable of unlocking new investment opportunities throughout the agricultural value chain.

