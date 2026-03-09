  • Monday, 9th March, 2026

CRC Credit Bureau Launches Mobile App

CRC Credit Bureau is redefining digital credit management with the launch of the CRC Mobile App, a smart, secure platform designed to give customers seamless access to their credit information and essential financial services, all in one place.

Building on this vision, CRC has officially launched its newly enhanced CRC Mobile App, reinforcing its commitment to digital innovation, improved customer experience, and expanded financial accessibility. 

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, the MD/CEO of CRC Credit Bureau, Dr. ‘Tunde Popoola, stated that “the new mobile app reflects the organisation’s broader digital transformation strategy and its commitment to delivering innovative solutions that empower customers.

“The upgraded app is designed to place greater control in the hands of customers while maintaining the highest standards of security and operational excellence.”

He further noted that “CRC remains committed to investing in technology that enhances transparency, improves accessibility, and strengthens trust within Nigeria’s financial services ecosystem”. 

