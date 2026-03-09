As IGP Disu Outlines New Operational Strategies for Internal Security…

Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, has unveiled a new policy direction aimed at strengthening professionalism, accountability, and operational effectiveness within the Nigeria Police Force, writes Linus Aleke.

The Inspector General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, has outlined new operational strategies and a clear policy direction aimed at repositioning Nigeria Police Force to better address the country’s evolving security challenges.

Central to this vision, according to the police chief, is the need to strengthen professionalism, discipline and intelligence-driven policing across the Force. He emphasised that the Police must adapt to modern security realities while remaining firmly committed to its core mandate of protecting lives and property.

Equally important, he noted, is the need to reinforce accountability and rebuild public confidence in policing. Disu stressed that improved police-community relations will serve as a major pillar of the new policy framework guiding his administration.

According to him, strengthening internal oversight mechanisms, enhancing officer welfare and fostering greater public trust will be critical to improving operational effectiveness and ensuring that the Police Force remains responsive to the needs of citizens across the country.

Disu made these remarks recently in Abuja while addressing Senior Police Strategic Managers during his maiden meeting with them as the 23rd Indigenous Inspector-General of Police. “This administration will act firmly, fairly and transparently to deter misconduct, reinforce discipline and restore public trust in Nigeria Police Force,” he said. “At the same time, discipline must go hand in hand with capacity building.”

To achieve this objective, the IGP said the Force will undertake a comprehensive review of its recruitment processes to ensure that only individuals of sound character, competence and commitment are admitted into Nigeria Police Force. “Our training curricula across all police institutions will be modernised and continuously updated to reflect emerging security realities, evolving criminal tactics and global best practices in law enforcement,” he added.

Beyond entry-level training, Disu emphasised that his leadership will place strong emphasis on continuous professional development, specialised skills acquisition and periodic retraining to ensure officers remain effective, confident and professional in the discharge of their duties. “A modern Police Force cannot be anchored on outdated methods,” he noted. “It must be adaptive in strategy, knowledgeable in approach, technologically proficient and forward-looking in outlook.”

Another key component of the operational reform agenda, he said, is the full implementation of community policing across the country.

“Community policing will be a central pillar of our operational philosophy,” Disu stated. “Policing cannot succeed in isolation from the communities we serve.”

He therefore directed Commissioners of Police across commands and formations to prioritise sustained engagement with traditional institutions, community leaders, youth groups and civil society organisations.

“Security is a shared responsibility, and partnership is our greatest force multiplier,” he said.

While reaffirming the strategic role of the Police in Nigeria’s security architecture, Disu maintained that the Force remains the lead agency in the management of internal security.

“The Nigeria Police Force remains the lead agency in the internal security management of our nation,” he said, noting that preserving and strengthening this primacy must be pursued with clarity of purpose, strategic focus and institutional discipline.

Against the backdrop of increasingly complex security challenges, the IGP stressed that the Force cannot afford reactive or fragmented approaches to policing. “We will therefore re-engineer our operational strategies to fully embrace intelligence-led, evidence-based and technology-driven policing models,” he said.

Under the new approach, priority will be given to strengthening intelligence architecture, enhancing inter-unit coordination and improving information sharing across commands and formations.

Disu also disclosed that the Force will deliberately invest in modern investigative tools, including digital and cyber forensics, data analytics, surveillance technologies and scientific crime-scene management.

Such investments, he explained, will help ensure that policing becomes more proactive rather than reactive. “By doing so, we will stay ahead of evolving criminal networks, disrupt transnational threats and reinforce Nigeria Police Force as a capable, modern and credible lead agency in the nation’s internal security architecture,” he said.

Beyond operational reforms, the IGP placed strong emphasis on the protection of human rights and the restoration of citizens’ confidence in Nigeria Police Force. He reiterated that the Police must remain, above all, the people’s police.

Disu warned that abuse of office by officers will not be tolerated under his leadership, adding that personnel found wanting will face appropriate consequences.

“I stand before you fully conscious of the weight of this responsibility and the high expectations of our officers, our nation and the Nigerian people,” he said. “The Nigeria Police Force exists to serve the people, protect the nation and uphold the rule of law. These are not abstract ideals; they are daily obligations.”

According to him, the authority of the Police is not derived solely from statutory powers but also from the level of trust the public places in the institution. “Our authority derives not merely from statute but from public trust,” he noted. “Once that trust is weakened, our effectiveness is diminished.” Under his leadership, he assured, professionalism, accountability and transparency will not merely remain slogans but will become operational standards.

The IGP acknowledged that policing today operates under intense public scrutiny, particularly in an era of instant communication and heightened civic awareness.

“In an era of heightened public scrutiny and instant communication, every action of the Police reflects instantly on the entire Force and, indeed, on Nigeria itself,” he said.

He warned that misconduct, abuse of power, corruption, extortion and unlawful arrest or detention—no matter how isolated—erode public confidence and tarnish the image of the institution. “Let me be unambiguous: such conduct will not be tolerated,” Disu stated.

He therefore urged senior officers to lead by example by enforcing discipline and upholding the highest ethical standards.

“As leaders, we must continually remind ourselves of an enduring truth: authority is strongest when it is exercised with restraint, fairness and sound judgement,” he said.

While the uniform confers lawful power, he stressed that the legitimacy of the Police ultimately depends on the conduct, decisions and behaviour of officers.

Respect for human rights, he added, must remain fundamental to professional policing and central to sustaining public trust.

“Every Nigerian, irrespective of status, belief or background, must be treated with dignity, fairness and respect,” he said.

Disu warned that any conduct that undermines these principles weakens public confidence and erodes institutional legitimacy.

“To restore and sustain public confidence in Nigeria Police Force, our internal accountability mechanisms will be strengthened, revitalised and insulated from undue influence,” he added.

He disclosed that key oversight bodies within the Force, including the Force Provost, the Complaints Response Unit and the X-Squad, will be empowered to operate decisively and independently in investigating cases of misconduct, corruption or abuse of authority. “The message must be clear: no officer is above the law,” he declared.

According to him, citizens must feel safe and encouraged to report wrongdoing, while officers must understand that loyalty to the institution does not extend to shielding misconduct. “Under this leadership, there will be no sacred cows,” he said, stressing that rank, seniority or position will not shield any officer from disciplinary action.

Officers found culpable, he added, will face swift and appropriate sanctions, including dismissal and prosecution where necessary.

Disu also spoke extensively on the role of the Police in safeguarding Nigeria’s democratic process as the country prepares for the 2027 general elections. “As we approach the 2027 General Elections, our responsibility to the nation becomes both heightened and non-negotiable,” he said. He noted that the credibility of the electoral process, the stability of Nigeria’s democracy and the confidence of the Nigerian people will depend largely on the conduct of the Police as the lead agency in election security management.

“In the discharge of this duty, the Police must be firm in enforcing the law, impartial in its decisions, professional in its conduct and strictly neutral in all electoral engagements,” he stated. The Force, he said, will secure the electoral process before, during and after the elections while protecting democratic institutions, electoral officials, voters and critical infrastructure.

The aim, according to him, is to ensure that every Nigerian can exercise civic rights freely, peacefully and without fear or intimidation.

Disu further emphasised that crowd management and public order duties must always be carried out with restraint, proportionality and strict adherence to human rights and the rule of law. “The use of force, where unavoidable, must always be lawful, measured and accountable,” he said.

He added that the Police will work closely with the Armed Forces, other security agencies and the intelligence community to deliver a coordinated and seamless election security framework.

Nevertheless, he stressed that Nigeria Police Force will retain and discharge its leadership role in election security with clarity of command and responsibility.

“Let me state without ambiguity: there will be zero tolerance for partisanship, misconduct or abuse of authority,” the IGP warned.

Any officer found to have compromised neutrality, violated electoral laws or acted outside approved rules of engagement, he said, will face swift disciplinary action, including prosecution where necessary. “There will be no exceptions and no excuses,” he added.

Beyond operational reforms and electoral responsibilities, Disu also addressed the issue of welfare for police personnel, describing it as a critical component of effective policing.

“I am acutely aware that no Police Force can perform optimally if its officers are burdened by neglect,” he said.

Officer welfare, he explained, will therefore remain a central focus of his administration.

Issues such as housing, remuneration, pensions, healthcare and overall wellbeing of officers will receive deliberate and sustained attention. Disu said the Force will pursue policies and partnerships aimed at improving living conditions for personnel while also providing psychological and emotional support where necessary.

“When officers are cared for, morale improves; when morale improves, performance follows,” he noted.

He also assured personnel that his leadership will stand firmly with officers who uphold the honour and integrity of the institution.

“This leadership will stand with officers who do right, who work diligently and who uphold the honour of the Force,” he said.

While pledging support for dedicated personnel, he also made it clear that excellence will be expected at all levels of command.

“Change is not coming, it is here. And it will be change for the better,” the IGP declared.

He therefore called on senior officers to align with the vision of reform and demonstrate decisive leadership within their respective commands. “History will judge us not by our intentions but by our actions,” Disu said. “Together, we must build a Police Force that reflects the aspirations of our people and earns their confidence every day.”

In all, Disu’s policy direction signals a determined effort to reform Nigeria Police Force through professionalism, accountability, intelligence-led policing and stronger public trust.