2025: Neimeth Posts 211% Net Profit Growth

Kayode Tokede 

Neimeth International Pharmaceutical Plc has posted a staggering 211 per cent growth in net profit in its unaudited report for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2025.

The results submitted to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) showed a strong recovery from a loss of N885.33 million in 2024 to a profit of N982.11 million in 2025. 

Operating profit surged significantly from N18.886 million to N2.7 billion ,a 14,257per cent jump..

Profit before taxation grew by 274 per cent from a loss of N854.546 million in 2024 to N1.48 billion in 2025 business year. Sales revenue stood at N7.37 billion, a significant increase of 64 per cent from N4.49 billion in 2024. 

Explaining the excellent growth trajectory of the company, Managing Director /CEO, Mr.Valentine Okelu in a statement said strategic planning, prudent spending and cost effective and efficient route to market combined to earn Neimeth the results 

He assured shareholders and numerous stakeholders of Neimeth that better days are here. We aim to double our earnings and profitability, he said, We aim to capture the continental market and we shall work to achieve that goal. 

Okelu said the allure of Neimeth does not lie in its rich history of pharmaceutical production in Nigeria .Rather Neimeth’s strategic plans for the future holds the key as a continental leader for the industry.. 

